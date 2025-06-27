News
CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 27, 2025
2 min read
CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI

The reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, South Africa is set to host neighbours Zimbabwe for a two-Test series, starting from June 28. Notably, these matches won’t be a part of the new 2025-27 cycle as Zimbabwe is not a WTC-playing country.

The Proteas will also be without skipper Temba Bavuma due to a hamstring injury with Keshav Maharaj taking over the captaincy reins. Other regulars such as Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been given rest alongside pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, while Lungi Ngidi will only join the squad for the second Test.

This now gives the youngsters a chance to make their mark, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting sensation Dewald Brevis being handed his maiden Test cap. Brevis, who will be batting at No.6 in the side has already made his white-ball debut for the rainbow nation, in the shortest format and will now hope to make an impact in red-ball cricket for his country. He has considerable FC experience under his belt as well, having played 20 games and amassed 1322 runs at an average of 41.31, which includes four centuries and five fifties.

Alongside Brevis, Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Corbin Bosch and Rajasthan Royals (RR) young speedster Kwena Maphaka also made the cut for the playing XI. Both players have played just a solitary Test before this.

South Africa Playing XI for 1st Test vs Zimbabwe

ALSO READ:

Dewald Brevis performance for CSK in IPL 2025

The 22-year-old joined the five-time IPL champions midway in IPL 2025 for INR 2.2 crores as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. He was extremely impressive in the six games he played, scoring 225 runs at a fiery strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries too.

Given his promising display, it is likely that CSK will look to retain him for the next IPL 2026 season.

