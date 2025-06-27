Desperate Mumbai Indians Could Ponder Surprise LSG Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

The next Indian Premier League (IPL) edition is a long way but the talks of the player movement have already begun. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, there could be some major moves in the trade window. Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson is rumoured to be traded to Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from that, we could also see Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) engage in a trade. A player swap between middle order batter Tilak Varma and fast bowler Mayank Yadav could be on the cards.

Mumbai Indians have a long history of acquiring players through the trade window. In the past, they have brought in the likes of Zaheer Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, and Hardik Pandya.

Why Mayank Yadav could be released by LSG?

LSG invested in Mayank Yadav heavily but haven’t got the returns they would have expected.

Mayank Yadav was retained for a whopping amount of INR 11 crore.

He played only six games for the franchise in two IPL editions and was sidelined with injuries for the most part.

In two appearances in IPL 2025, he conceded at 12.50 rpo.

The Super Giants have shown faith in him so far but they could look to completely revamp their pace attack.

How Mayank Yadav fits in at Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack barring Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult was a huge problem in IPL 2025.

The five-time champions are in a desperate need of Indian pace options.

In Mayank, MI could have an ideal partner for the Bumrah-Boult pair.

They had Deepak Chahar in the previous season but had an underwhelming campaign.

Mayank could benefit massively from the MI support system.

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥



Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

ALSO READ:

Could Mumbai Indians release Tilak Varma?

The big question is whether MI would be willing to let go of one of their very own young stars. Tilak is amongst their scouting finds but there are reasons he could be released.

Tilak had a poor season in IPL 2025, scoring 343 runs at an average of 31.

He scored at 138 strike rate, which was well below the season scoring rate.

MI couldn’t utilise him well either, batting him down the order.

Tilak Varma can be valuable at Lucknow Super Giants

LSG could benefit from having Tilak Varma in their ranks despite the presence of Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.

LSG batted Nicholas Pooran at number three in the IPL 2025 but he struggled in the second half against the new ball.

Tilak likes playing up the order and could be a valuable asset.

He had an underwhelming season recently but was outstanding in the first three editions.

Middle order of Tilak, Pooran, Pant, and Abdul Samad looks solid.

Why This IPL 2026 Trade Works for Both Franchises?

This potential player swap could strengthen both the teams for the IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians could find a solution to their age-old problem of lack of quality Indian pacers.

A hit-the-deck fast bowler will elevate their pace attack significantly.

With Mayank in the side, MI can use Bumrah more effectively.

The lack of top Indian options in the market makes this a smart move.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG will get international quality Indian batter.

Tilak is young and could be a long-term prospect for the franchise.

Tilak can bat in the top order or in the middle order, offering flexibility to the team.

Considering all things, this Tilak Varma for Mayank Yadav trade for IPL 2026 could be a significant move for all parties involved.

