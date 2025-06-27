Desperate Mumbai Indians Could Ponder Surprise LSG Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

The next Indian Premier League (IPL) edition is a long way but the talks of the player movement have already begun. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, there could be some major moves in the trade window. Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson is rumoured to be traded to Chennai Super Kings.
Apart from that, we could also see Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) engage in a trade. A player swap between middle order batter Tilak Varma and fast bowler Mayank Yadav could be on the cards.
–
–
–
–
301/5
–
36/4
–
–
–
–
–
115/3
156/7
–
–
–
–
110/5
114/6
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens won by 4 runs
115/6
110/10
Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens beat Harbour Diamonds Womens by 5 runs
–
–
89/4
86/8
Hadley’s Empire XI beat Vantaa Vipers by 6 wickets
122/5
125/4
Greater Helsinki Markhors beat BTCC Dark Knights by 6 wickets
154/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
131/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
109/10
113/6
Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 4 wickets
–
–
213/4
214/5
Washington Freedom beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
86/0
84/10
Pakyong XI beat Avengers C C by 10 wickets
103/9
106/2
Yuksom Capitals beat Royal North Brothers by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Mumbai Indians have a long history of acquiring players through the trade window. In the past, they have brought in the likes of Zaheer Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, and Hardik Pandya.
LSG invested in Mayank Yadav heavily but haven’t got the returns they would have expected.
The Super Giants have shown faith in him so far but they could look to completely revamp their pace attack.
Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack barring Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult was a huge problem in IPL 2025.
𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024
Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏
Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim
ALSO READ:
The big question is whether MI would be willing to let go of one of their very own young stars. Tilak is amongst their scouting finds but there are reasons he could be released.
LSG could benefit from having Tilak Varma in their ranks despite the presence of Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.
This potential player swap could strengthen both the teams for the IPL 2026.
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
Considering all things, this Tilak Varma for Mayank Yadav trade for IPL 2026 could be a significant move for all parties involved.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.