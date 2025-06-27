News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG W vs IND W T20Is Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women T20I Series in India and UK?
indian-cricket-team

ENG W vs IND W T20Is Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women T20I Series in India and UK?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 27, 2025
3 min read

The five-match series will begin on June 28.

ENG W vs IND W T20Is Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women T20I Series in India and UK?

The England Women will host India Women for a five-match T20I series, starting on June 28 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham. Previously, England won the three-match 20-over series at home by the scoreline of 2-1 in September 2022. With the series approaching, here’s all you need to know about ENG W vs IND W live streaming.

With three victories in four matches, England had a brilliant outing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 but just fell short of qualifying for the Semifinals. However, the hosts are in blazing form as they recently whitewashed the West Indies in a three-match T20I series at home in May 2025. English pacer Lauren Bell starred in the series with seven wickets at an exceptional average of 9.71. With 108 runs in three matches, Sophia Dunkley was the third-highest run-getter of the series.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

On the other hand, after making it to the Semi-Finals of the T20 World Cup in the last edition, the India Women failed to replicate it this time. With two wins out of their four matches, the Women in Blue suffered a group-stage exit from the tournament. However, they made a strong comeback against the WI and won the three-match T20I series by 2-1 at home in December 2024.

ENG W vs IND W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

The England Women vs India Women T20I series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode and SonyLiv app.

ENG W vs IND W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the England Women vs India Women T20I series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

ENG W vs IND W Live Streaming: Where to Watch in England?

The England Women vs India Women T20I series live streaming in England will be available on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ:

England Women vs India Women T20I Series: Schedule

  • 1st T20I: June 28, Nottingham
  • 2nd T20I: July 1, Bristol
  • 3rd T20I: July 4, London
  • 4th T20I: July 9, Manchester
  • 5th T20I: July 12, Birmingham

England Women vs India Women T20I Series: When will the matches take place?

The first T20I between England Women and India Women will start at 7:00 PM IST. The remaining four T20I fixtures will commence at 11.00 PM IST.

England Women vs India Women T20I Series: Full Squad

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Emily Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG W vs IND W
England Women
India Women
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

‘It’s a No Brainer’: Former Aussie Captain Wants India To Include Kuldeep Yadav After Toothless Bowling Attack in 1st ENG vs IND Test

‘It’s a No Brainer’: Former Aussie Captain Wants India To Include X-Factor Player After Toothless Bowling Attack in 1st ENG vs IND Test

5:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Country Over My Child’ – Delhi Capitals Head Coach Praises KL Rahul For His Exceptional Commitment Ahead of England Test Series

KL Rahul has smashed three centuries and four fifties since he become a father.
11:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
Yashasvi Jasiwal Sunil Gavaskar R Sridhar ENG vs IND 1st Test

Former India Coach Slams Sunil Gavaskar, Stuart Broad For Harshly Criticising Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Dropped Catches During ENG vs IND 1st Test

He was guilty of four out of the eight catches dropped by Indian players.
8:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
ravindra jadeja brad haddin 1st test headingley eng vs ind

‘Not An Effective Spin Option…’ – Former Australia Player Feels Ravindra Jadeja Should Be Dropped For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jadeja claimed only one wicket after bowling 47 overs in Leeds
8:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Included in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test in Birmingham?

He bowled only 19 overs in the second innings at Headingley.
6:50 pm
Disha Asrani
'Opens Up A Scope For...' - Former India Batter Deep Dasgupta Suggests Key Changes Ahead of England vs India 2nd Test

‘Opens Up A Scope For…’ – Former India Batter Suggests Key Changes Ahead of England vs India 2nd Test

The next Test will begin at the Edgbaston Stadium on July 2.
5:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.