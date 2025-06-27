ENG W vs IND W T20Is Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women T20I Series in India and UK?

The five-match series will begin on June 28.

The England Women will host India Women for a five-match T20I series, starting on June 28 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham. Previously, England won the three-match 20-over series at home by the scoreline of 2-1 in September 2022. With the series approaching, here’s all you need to know about ENG W vs IND W live streaming.

With three victories in four matches, England had a brilliant outing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 but just fell short of qualifying for the Semifinals. However, the hosts are in blazing form as they recently whitewashed the West Indies in a three-match T20I series at home in May 2025. English pacer Lauren Bell starred in the series with seven wickets at an exceptional average of 9.71. With 108 runs in three matches, Sophia Dunkley was the third-highest run-getter of the series.

On the other hand, after making it to the Semi-Finals of the T20 World Cup in the last edition, the India Women failed to replicate it this time. With two wins out of their four matches, the Women in Blue suffered a group-stage exit from the tournament. However, they made a strong comeback against the WI and won the three-match T20I series by 2-1 at home in December 2024.

ENG W vs IND W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

The England Women vs India Women T20I series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode and SonyLiv app.

ENG W vs IND W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the England Women vs India Women T20I series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

ENG W vs IND W Live Streaming: Where to Watch in England?

The England Women vs India Women T20I series live streaming in England will be available on Sky Sports.

England Women vs India Women T20I Series: Schedule

1st T20I: June 28, Nottingham

June 28, Nottingham 2nd T20I: July 1, Bristol

July 1, Bristol 3rd T20I: July 4, London

July 4, London 4th T20I: July 9, Manchester

July 9, Manchester 5th T20I: July 12, Birmingham

England Women vs India Women T20I Series: When will the matches take place?

The first T20I between England Women and India Women will start at 7:00 PM IST. The remaining four T20I fixtures will commence at 11.00 PM IST.

England Women vs India Women T20I Series: Full Squad

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Emily Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani.

