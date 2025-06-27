News
ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series in India?
news

ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 27, 2025
3 min read

The series will kick off on June 28.

ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series in India?

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 winners, South Africa, will take on Zimbabwe for a two-match red-ball series. These two sides had clashed in a four-day practice match in Arundel, England, earlier this month, to prepare South Africa ahead of the ICC summit clash. Notably, the series between Zimbabwe and South Africa will not be a part of the WTC 2025-27 schedule.

Sadly, for Proteas fans, the WTC-winning skipper Temba Bavuma will miss the series due to an injury. He suffered a left hamstring strain during the Final at Lord’s against Australia. Spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the team in his absence. Prominent figures, including Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs, will also not feature in the series to manage their workload. South Africa have named five uncapped players in their squad for this series. Apart from Dewald Brevis and Lhuan Dre-Pretorius, who have had some remarkable outings in the recent fixtures, youngsters like Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, and Prenelan Subrayen have also earned a call-up.

Previously, the Proteas won the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe by nine wickets, at the Harare Sports Club in 2014.

ZIM vs SA Live Streaming: Where to watch Live Streaming in India?

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs SA Live Telecast: Where to watch Live Telecast in India?

This two-match series will not be available on television channels.

ZIM vs SA Live Streaming: Where to watch Live Streaming in South Africa, Australia, UK, and Rest of the World

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

  • South Africa: SuperSport
  • Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
  • UK: Sky Sports and Sky Go
  • United States: Willow TV
  • New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Vincent Masekesa, Prince Masvaure, Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Nick Welch, Sean Williams.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Codi Yusuf, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Zubayr Hamza.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: June 28, 1:30 PM IST at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
  • 2nd Test: July 6, 1:30 PM IST at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

