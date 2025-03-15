Did Meg Lanning Make An Error at The WPL 2025 Final Toss? Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Advantage of Batting First

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise has a chance tonight to win their maiden title (across IPL and WPL) as they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash of the WPL 2025.

While DC skipper Meg Lanning managed to win the coin toss, the Aussie may have handed MI a statistical advantage by deciding to bowl first. MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that although they wanted to bowl first as well, there is an upside to setting the target.

Speaking at the coin toss, Harmanpreet said, “Even we were looking to bowl. But I think anything is good for us. If we look at the stats of the last four games, team batting first has won. Staying balanced and staying in the moment has worked for us. They’ve played really good cricket in this tournament. The last week has gone well for us. We have a lot of great memories from the first season. Today is a new day, a beautiful day and we want to enjoy our cricket. Same team for us.”

Furthermore, all three matches at the venue (Brabourne Stadium) this season have been won by the side batting first.

Delhi Capitals Women make one change to playing XI

While MI Women decided to go with an unchanged XI from their eliminator match against Gujarat Giants, Delhi made one change to their team. Delhi Capitals have opted to go with the left-arm spin of Shree Charani in place of seamer Titas Sadhu.

Notably, Charani has played just one match this season and returned with figures of 2/28 against RCB.

