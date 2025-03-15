SRH Star Smashes 16-ball Half-Century in Intra Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

With just one week left for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were playing an intra-squad game as a practice match. The wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, playing for SRH A, took the bowlers of SRH B for a ride. The franchise will be happy to watch Kishan play his natural game going into the highly intense competition.

In the process, Kishan struck a 16-ball fifty, clearly showcasing his intent while donning the orange and black outfit.

Watch the video here, as posted by SRH on their YouTube channel.

The left-handed batter went on to make 64 runs from 23 balls before a return catch by bowler Kusal Mendis.

