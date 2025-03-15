News
Last updated: March 15, 2025

SRH Star Smashes 16-ball Half-Century in Intra Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

With just one week left for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were playing an intra-squad game as a practice match. The wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, playing for SRH A, took the bowlers of SRH B for a ride. The franchise will be happy to watch Kishan play his natural game going into the highly intense competition.

In the process, Kishan struck a 16-ball fifty, clearly showcasing his intent while donning the orange and black outfit.

Watch the video here, as posted by SRH on their YouTube channel.

The left-handed batter went on to make 64 runs from 23 balls before a return catch by bowler Kusal Mendis.

More to follow…

IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

