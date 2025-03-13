‘Completely Disappeared ….’ – SRH Signing for IPL 2025 Has a Shot at Redemption After Underwhelming 2024

The batter hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can prove to be “the biggest opportunity” for the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. The batter lost his BCCI central contract last year. Since then, India has opted for three different wicketkeeper-batters in the three formats, in the form of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant.

The cricketer-turned-commentator explained how the 26-year-old can take this opportunity to make a national comeback after a solid Ranji Trophy season as the skipper of Jharkhand.

“The biggest opportunity is for Ishan Kishan. For whatever reason, he has just completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even went and played the Ranji Trophy, and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him. He has got an ODI double century. This guy has the ability to hit sixes and to change gears and bat”, stated Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) ex-star and the most expensive player of 2022, has seen a recent decline in fortune. He was released from the squad following the loss of his national team contract. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) acquired him in the mega auction.

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan Should Play at No.3

Despite his brilliant double century against Bangladesh in December 2022, the top-order batter was dropped from the Indian team. His fellow teammate Shubman Gill has taken the role of opener alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

If the batter can show his potential at No.3, which is not his usual spot, he might get a chance to be back in the Indian team, opined Chopra.

“There is no place as an opener. So Ishan Kishan will have to bat away from his preferred spot. This is a great opportunity. A keeper-batter who can open or bat in the top order, that is beautiful. Gautam (Gambhir) is anyway saying that they are all bogeys in a train, everyone has to go to the same destination and it doesn’t make a difference whether a bogey is in front or at the back. That basically means batting order does not exist in Indian cricket anymore”, said the former batter.

The IPL will kick off on March 22 between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Meanwhile, SRH will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.