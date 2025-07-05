Former LSG Pacer Continues Performing in T20 Blast 2025, Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Prospects

He picked up two wickets while conceding only 15 runs.

New Zealand speedster Matt Henry bowled another utility spell in the T20 Blast 2025 while playing for Somerset against Glamorgan in Taunton last night. He was among the wickets and economical at the same time, showing his class and recent improvements as a white-ball bowler.

He picked up two wickets while conceding only 15 runs at an economy rate of 3.80 in his four-over spell with the ball. Both of his breakthroughs came with the new ball in the powerplay, an area where Henry specialises across formats.

He dismissed William Smale in his first over before removing Alex Horton in his next over to provide an ideal start to Somerset after bowling first. He bowled three overs in the powerplay and conceded only 10 runs at an economy rate of 3.33 while dismissing two batters.

Later, he also came to bowl in the 16th over to complete his spell and again bowled an economical over, conceding only five runs against a set batter to end on a high note. Henry has bowled well throughout the competition and continued his fine work in the latest fixture, even though his team lost by two runs after failing to chase down the target.

Which teams will be interested in Matt Henry in the IPL 2026 auction?

Matt Henry specialises in moving the new ball and bringing wickets upfront, so the teams requiring a powerplay pacer will target him in the IPL 2026 auction. He doesn’t boast a fine IPL record, but his recent improvement will be tempting for the franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are one of the teams who can target Matt Henry, given that Mohammed Shami was off-colour last season, and they require a new-ball specialist. Even if he doesn’t get regular chances with the team, the Kiwi speedster can be a solid backup option.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are another side who might be interested in Henry, since they will likely release Spencer Johnson, and Vaibhav Arora didn’t have a great season. They need someone who can extract lateral movement upfront and make early inroads after lagging behind last season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can also look to include him after their bowling woes in IPL 2025, which continued across phases due to form and injury concerns. Henry has previously worked with the franchise and will be a great addition, given the lack of experience in their bowling unit.

