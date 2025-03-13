3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for CSK Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

From the general looks, CSK’s squad looks better than the previous cycle because they worked on covering almost every base.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a clear plan for the IPL 2025 auction: They wanted to acquire as many utility players as possible to fill their squad. This has been a theme of their planning for the mega auction, for they don’t go for big-name players but rather bring those who can be accurate in their work.

Overall, CSK did a fine job in the auction and assembled a quality team for the next cycle. While a few players are based on home conditions, others can win matches anywhere and will be mighty effective in away games.

From the general looks, CSK’s squad looks better than the previous cycle because they worked on covering almost every base. They have specialists in most departments, which bolsters them further.

CSK Squad for IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, North Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth

Major Concerns for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Despite having a quality side, CSK still have a few concerns, like other teams. Their team lags in a few areas and can cause trouble against smart units.

A shaky middle order

While the opening combination looks strong with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, the middle order might be slightly concerning, especially if a few early wickets fall. They might slot Rahul Tripathi at No.3, who is a solid option, but the options below him lack consistency or quality.

Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar have not been in great form and might not score consistently. Their overall record in T20s is not impressive.

Shivam Dube will be under pressure to be consistent, which is not really his role. His job is to take on spinners and play high-risk cricket, which can lead to premature dismissals.

If Dube doesn’t score consistently, the middle order will be exposed badly, and CSK can end up with below-par totals or fail to chase down a slightly big target. That might lead to the openers being slightly overcautious and not utilising the powerplay overs as much as they should.

Over-dependency on MS Dhoni in the death overs

This was also an issue in the previous cycle, as Chennai Super Kings relied heavily on MS Dhoni for power-hitting in the lower order. They have Ravindra Jadeja, whose pace game has declined massively.

They will play one of Jamie Overton or Sam Curran as an all-rounder with their own issues. Curran is not a power hitter and can be easily cramped against high pace, so he can’t be a death-over batter.

His job will become harder in home games since he doesn’t have the power to clear the ropes easily. He can’t be promoted in the order either because that will make the batting unit one-dimensional.

Dhoni is 43 and won’t be the same force with the willow, no matter how hard he tries. So, if he fails to provide impetus in the lower order, CSK won’t flourish in death overs.

CSK already have a weak middle order and shouldn’t depend on an ageing batter whose power-hitting abilities are on the wane. This is an area that can cost them matches in the upcoming cycle.

Who plays between Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad?

While three overseas spots are more or less decided, the biggest question remains who plays between Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad? Rachin is a quality batter with massive potential but has yet to crack the T20 code.

However, his recent form is tempting, for Rachin was the leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy 2025 and showed his superior strokeplay and range. He can excel on any surface, and his spin game will make him mighty effective in Chepauk.

UNSTOPPABLE RACHIN! 🔥



👉 Fastest to smash five 💯s in ICC tournaments in 13 innings

👉 First 🇳🇿 player to smash two 💯s in CT

👉 Only player to score all his ODI hundreds in ICC events#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #SAvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star… pic.twitter.com/mrboqpIi6J — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad is a genuine wicket-taker who doesn’t need enough assistance off the deck to dismiss batters. He has a range of variations and a knack for wickets, which is necessary for the Yellow Army.

He is highly skilled, and his value will surge in home games, where spinners naturally get more assistance off the deck. His presence will make CSK’s spin attack unplayable, especially in Chennai, and Noor will also reduce pressure on speedsters in the lineup.

Unfortunately, CSK can’t play both together. They need to be careful because both players bring quality but are opposite in terms of their roles.

Key Solutions that Could See Chennai Super Kings Make the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Play Shaik Rasheed at No.5.

Play Jamie Overton over Sam Curran consistently

Rachin Ravindra in away games and Noor Ahmad at home

CSK shouldn’t tinker with the top four and keep this order: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, and Shivam Dube. To solve further issues, CSK should simply slot Shaik Rasheed at No.5 in the initial phase and see what he does.

Rasheed bats at No.3 or 4 for his domestic side in white-ball cricket and has been consistent with the willow. His classic stroke play and ability to change gears make him a good option for the middle overs.

He will bat according to the situation, and if a couple of early wickets fall, he can also be promoted ahead of Dube. Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar don’t have the power game, so CSK should give Rasheed a shot; he has a higher probability of improving his game and will be solve issues in the long run.

To avoid depending heavily on MS Dhoni for lower-order hitting, CSK should prefer Jamie Overton over Sam Curran. Barring providing firepower in the lower order, Overton also solves so many other issues for CSK.

He has a solid pace game and does the role of finishing the innings everywhere he plays. Overton has a better game to power slower ones than Curran, whose range is limited, and he can be effective even in home games.

90m over cover!



Jamie Overton has nailed that. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/p5T3CkqFRn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2024

Further, Overton can act as an enforcer for CSK, another area they lag if they prefer Curran. While Curran has different slower ones, CSK need someone who can bowl hard lengths in the middle overs, and Overton does this job in various T20 leagues.

In Overton, CSK get a powerful lower-order batter and an enforcer, so he should be picked ahead of Curran. Curran restricts different aspects of batting and bowling in CSK’s lineup.

To solve the conundrum of selecting one between Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad, CSK should adopt a ‘horses for courses’ approach. In away games, CSK should play Rachin, who will bolster the middle order and bring out his superior gameplay on flat surfaces, for he thrives on decks where he gets value for his shots.

Further, Rachin gives another bowling option and can chip in if someone has a bad day. His bowling expertise won’t be required enough on Chepauk surfaces, where other spinners can cause more damage.

In home games, CSK should play Noor Ahmad and strengthen the spin attack as much as possible. That will allow them to cover for that shaky middle order and restrict the opponents to as low a score as possible.

Noor can wreak havoc singlehandedly in Chepauk, where surfaces often grip and turn to assist slow bowlers. He already has high skills and will become unplayable on these decks by forming a lethal trio with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

His presence will also reduce the role of an enforcer as CSK can use 12 overs of spin. While CSK would have liked to include both in the XI, they will extract the most possible without disrupting the team combination if they swap them according to the pitch.

