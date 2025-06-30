After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

News
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read
Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, has continued his impressive form playing for the India U19 side in the ongoing England tour. The teams are slated to play a multi-format series, that starts with a five-match ODI leg from June 27, followed by two four-day red-ball games from July 12 and July 20 respectively.

The youngest debutant and centurion in IPL history, Suryavanshi narrowly missed out on a fifty in the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and England U19 today (June 30).

The explosive opener scored 45(off 34 balls), which comprised five boundaries and three maximums. Suryavanshi’s knock helped revive India’s innings alongside No.3 batter Vihaan Malhotra after the visitors lost their skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent Ayush Mhatre for a golden duck.

Earlier, in the series opener couple of days back, Suryavanshi blasted a quickfire 48 (off 19 balls), striking at a fiery rate of 252.63 including three boundaries and five sixes.

Both the knocks, although he missed the half-century, serve as a testament to his fearless and audacious batting that stunned everyone earlier this year during the IPL 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a revelation in IPL 2025

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed attention when the Rajasthan Royals secured him for a staggering INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction to make him the youngest buy in IPL history. The young prodigy quickly justified their faith by smashing a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest player in tournament’s history to achieve the feat. His explosive knock also earned him the title of the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter and the second-fastest overall, reaching his maiden hundred in just 35 deliveries.

In the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi scored 252 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 36 and a fiery strike rate of 206.55. Prior to that, Suryavanshi also represented India in the U19 Asia Cup.

