3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Jurel scored 333 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) may release their wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, after they retained him for a huge amount of INR 14 crores before the last season. The player made his IPL debut for RR in 2023. However, after having a promising start to the league, the youngster has had two ordinary seasons although his 2025 season showed glimpses of the promise he possesses.

In his debut season, the middle-order batter scored 152 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 156.34. Though the 24-year-old followed it up with 195 runs in 15 matches in the next edition, his strike rate saw a severe decline to 138.30. Coming into the IPL 2025, Jurel put up 333 runs in 14 league-stage fixtures at a strike rate of 156.34. He struggled to finish games despite that strike-rate mainly owing to the fact that he’s more of a top-order player. But with RR having plenty of those already, Jurel’s role was restricted to the latter half of the innings.

With three botched chases against the Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jurel kind of gave the impression that he could not battle the pressure to deliver match-winning performances when RR needed him the most. With the heavy price tag on him too, RR might be prompted to release him even if they try and use the RTM card on him at the IPL 2026 auction. Let’s take a look at three other IPL teams, who might look to add the keeper to their squad if RR releases him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), faced a dismal season in the IPL 2025. With just five victories out of 12 fixtures (two matches were washed out), they finished the league in eighth position. Two of their wicket-keepers, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, did not perform ideally in the latest season.

Though the South African opener notched up a sublime 61-ball-97 against RR in KKR’s second fixture of the tournament, he only managed to score 55 runs more in the next seven matches. Gurbaz also put up just 74 runs in five matches. KKR may want to acquire an Indian wicket-keeper batter ahead of the IPL 2026, which will also increase the overseas options in their playing XI.

Gujarat Titans

The IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have had a brilliant season in the IPL 2025. The team continued to top the points table almost till the end of the league-stage matches. However, back-to-back losses in the final two league-stage fixtures against LSG and the Chennai Super Kings, saw them slip into third place. Eventually, a 20-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in Eliminator put an end to their IPL 2025 campaign.

However, the side has found an excellent wicket-keeper in the form of Jos Buttler. GT bought the former RR player’s services for INR 15.75 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The investment in the English gloveman proved to be crucial as he became a key player of the squad and notched up 538 runs in 14 matches, with a highest score of 97*. But Buttler’s absence due to national commitments late in the season literally ended their campaign. As such, they might be interested to rope in Jurel, who can play in the middle-order and also replace Buttler as a keeper if he misses any match due to injuries or national team duties.

Mumbai Indians

After a bottom-place finish in the IPL 2024, the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI), registered a massive comeback to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. But a five-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 restricted Hardik Pandya and Co. from getting their hands on the silverware for a record sixth time.

However, MI gloveman Ryan Rickelton had a brilliant debut season. The opener scored 388 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 150.97. Another English keeper-batter, Jonny Bairstow, also played a crucial role in scoring 85 runs in just two matches, after replacing Will Jacks in the squad. They would be able to retain Bairstow even if he joined the squad as a replacement, but given the age factor and overseas slot he will take up, MI might be more keen on someone like Jurel. This might propel the Mumbai outfit to look for an Indian wicket-keeping option ahead of the IPL 2026.

