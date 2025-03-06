News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent INR 6.25 crore for Devon Conway and INR 4 crore for Rachin Ravindra.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 6, 2025

Tough Call Awaits CSK As Countrymates Fight Over One Spot in the Top-Order in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

CSK were clear with their plans and had no double thoughts while acquiring both players.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent INR 6.25 crore for Devon Conway and INR 4 crore for Rachin Ravindra.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t make too many changes and went for several previous players in their lineup in the IPL 2025 auction. They had a clear strategy of retaining the core players and did a decent job in that direction.

Among them are Kiwi players, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who were with CSK in the previous cycle. Conway didn’t feature in the last edition due to an injury but was with them for the whole cycle, whereas Rachin joined the Yellow Army in 2024.

In the IPL 2025 auction, CSK spent INR 6.25 crore for Conway and INR 4 crore for Ravindra, which shows how highly the team management rates them. They were clear with their plans and had no double thoughts while acquiring both players.

The conundrum for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have two solid New Zealanders before IPL 2025, but the team selection will be slightly arduous. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are similar players whose best position is at the top while opening the innings.

Further, both are left-handed naturally gifted batters who are highly consistent with the willow. They both have a solid pace and spin game and know how to weave big knocks, a feature that prompted CSK to buy them in the auction.

While CSK can play both in the XI, the best way to use them is as an opener, but they have only one slot at the top, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking the other one.

ALSO READ:

What does Devon Conway offer?

Devon Conway is among the most consistent run-getters across formats and has done the same for CSK in IPL. In the two seasons he played in the previous cycle, Conway had 924 runs at an average of 48.63 and a 141.28 strike rate in 22 innings.

Further, he also has nine fifties, with the best of 92*. The highlight was his expertise vs spin, as the southpaw averaged a whopping 58.14 and struck at 147.46 against them.

On Chennai decks, he was mighty effective and played a significant role in taking them to the title in the 2023 edition. Conway did his part precisely and formed a lethal partnership with Gaikwad, filling Faf du Plessis’ position.

What does Rachin Ravindra offer?

Despite all the talent, Rachin Ravindra hasn’t cracked the T20 code yet. Even in his maiden IPL season, he could only assemble 222 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 160.86 in ten outings.

Barring one fifty, Rachin was mediocre overall and never looked to be in a position to score. However, he is one of the finest young talents and is bound to find the same fluency in the shortest format.

He has a natural bat swing and is equally potent against pace and spin, which has been visible every time he played in an ODI. The decks are mostly flat in IPL, so Rachin, who likes playing on the up, will get value for his shots and can thrive for the Yellow Army.

Who should CSK play in playing XI in IPL 2025?

Now the question is whom should CSK select for the initial part of IPL 2025 and slot him at the top with Gaikwad. While both players are highly skilled, the five-time champions might be tempted to start with Conway, who has performed better for the franchise in two seasons.

He can be the aggressor while playing with Gaikwad and utilise the powerplay overs to allow his partner to bat deep. Conway understands his role better than Rachin and might get the nod ahead.

That doesn’t end the road for Rachin Ravindra, a long-term investment for CSK, and will surely get chances at regular intervals. Given his high potential, keeping Rachin out of the action for too long won’t be easy for the Yellow Army, and they won’t mind having this selection headache in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Devon Conway
IPL 2025
Rachin Ravindra

Related posts

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rope In South Africa All-Rounder To Replace Injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

Brydon Carse sustained a left toe injury during the Champions Trophy 2025, which ruled him out of the competition.
7:10 pm
Darpan Jain

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Run-scorers Ft. 2 Mumbai Indians Stars

A look at the potential top 10 run-scorers who could be fighting for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.
6:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai.

KKR Youngster Shines in DY Patil 2025, but Push for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2025 Could Be Affected by Ajinkya Rahane

He led DY Patil Red to the title with a sensational innings with the willow.
6:36 pm
Darpan Jain
Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

Former RCB Coach Reveals Groundsman’s Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

The Kiwis had stunned India in the game where they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.
3:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

New Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines for New Zealand During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against South Africa

He has taken seven wickets in four matches so far in the tournament.
9:56 pm
Disha Asrani
Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

The Cricket Association of Bengal are working towards finding a feasible solution.
7:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy