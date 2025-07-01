News
punjab kings ipl 2025 final musheer khan mumbai mca colts tour of englnd
news

After Scoring Superb Hundred, Punjab Kings All-Rounder Claims 6-38 In MCA Colts Tour Of England

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read

The all-rounder played one match for PBKS in IPL 2025

punjab kings ipl 2025 final musheer khan mumbai mca colts tour of englnd

Sarfaraz Khan’s younger sibling Musheer has continued his brilliant run with the junior team of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA Colts) in their tour of England as he claimed 6-38 in the first innings against Notts 2nd XI.

The Punjab Kings youngster had earlier scored a brilliant 123 off just 149 balls in the first innings when MCA Colts batted first. He added 53 with opening partner Angkrish Raghuvanshi and then 129 runs for the second wicket with Pragnesh Kanpilewar who smacked a 76 off 66 balls.

Punjab Kings’ youngster Musheer Khan shines in MCA Colts vs Notts 2nd XI

He then added 97 runs for the fourth wicket with Manan Bhatt who also scored a hundred.

 Musheer returned as the fourth wicket with the score at 279 which laid the foundation for the mammoth total at the Welbeck Cricket Club Ground in London.

Useful contributions from Vedant Murkar (36 off 33 balls) and Prince Badiani (35 off 29 balls) took MCA Colts to 448 all out in the first innings.

ALSO READ:

After ripping the bowling attack to shreds, Musheer was the ace with the ball as well as he tore into the Notts’ batting line-up with 6-38.

After right-arm pacer Himanshu Singh sent back opener Ben Martindale, Musheer got to work by sending back Ollie Stone for a paltry five runs.

MCA Colts captain and Musheer’s Punjab Kings team mate Suryansh Shedge then got into the act with the wickets of Dane Schadendorf and Sammy King as Notts were reduced to 84/5 by the 21st over.

MCA Colts close in on innings victory

Bryan Hatton (75 off 53 balls) and Ishy Mohammed (30 off 48 balls) led a recovery by adding 89 for the sixth wicket when Musheer broke the lower order.

He first sent back Hatton with a return catch and then got the better of Mohammed. The wickets of Ja Pocklington (15), Rob Lord (4) and Tom Giles (0) followed as Notts went from 173/6 to 201 all out.

As a result, the home team were asked to follow-on and were hobbling at 79/2 in the second innings. They still have a deficit of over 150 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

The MCA Colts are set to tour England until July 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Mumbai Cricket Association
Musheer Khan
Punjab Kings
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

