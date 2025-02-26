News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 26, 2025

3 Crucial Auction Errors That Could Cost CSK at IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Chennai Super Kings are a champion side and have the joint-highest number of IPL wins alongside Mumbai Indians (five). However, they failed to make it to the playoffs last time around after MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy.

Although it was a narrow miss under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership, the franchise would have hoped to make the right additions at the IPL 2025 auction last November in a bid to go the distance this time around and win a record sixth title.

While the CSK think-tank has more or less touched all bases, there are a few decisions and loopholes that can come back to haunt them during the season.

Let’s take a look at three such blunders in IPL 2025 auction that could cost CSK.

Not buying backup for openers

CSK has relied on their dependable opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. However, the team appears to lack a solid backup opener. While Rahul Tripathi is available to step in if either opener faces an injury, his potential move up the order could unsettle the team’s overall balance and strategy.

ALSO READ:

Bidding for Vijay Shankar

Chennai Super Kings secured Vijay Shankar for INR 1.2 crores during the IPL auction, adding him to their roster of versatile, multi-dimensional players. However, this acquisition raised some eyebrows, as Shankar has yet to establish himself as an impactful performer in the league.

Across 72 matches, Shankar has accumulated 1,115 runs with a strike rate of 129.80 and an average of 25.34. As an all-rounder, he has managed to take only 9 wickets in 39.4 overs, with an economy rate of 8.67. These statistics suggest that his contributions with both bat and ball have been modest at best.

Shankar has not yet delivered the level of performance that the team might be hoping for. His ability to step up and make a significant impact in the tournament remains to be seen.

Over-dependence on Shivam Dube

Although CSK have a strong and versatile batting lineup, Shivam Dube is their primary power-hitter in the middle order. There is MS Dhoni but his entry usually happens during the final two or three overs of the innings to deliver his trademark finishing touches.

CSK thus missed a trick in the auction by not going after ex-RCBian and English all-rounder Will Jacks. He was one of the primary reasons behind RCB’s dramatic comeback during the second half of IPL 2024 and his addition could have relieved some of the pressure on Dube. Jacks was eventually acquired by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crores.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction

