Sam Curran CSK IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Sam Curran At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him 

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 18, 2025
4 min read

Sam Curran managed just 114 runs and a wicket in five IPL 2025 matches.

Sam Curran CSK IPL 2026 Auction

After an underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to rebuild their squad in the upcoming mini auction. CSK finished last in the points table for the first time in 18 years. Their struggle was not limited to one department. The batters lacked the intent to score at a quick rate, while the bowlers failed to take wickets at regular intervals. Their traditional strategy of having many all-rounders, such as Shivam Dube and Sam Curran, instead of specialist batters was criticised. As a result, the franchise might look to bring in a new breed of players in the IPL 2026 auction, aiming to match the tempo at which T20 cricket is played.

CSK is likely to part ways with many players, including the England all-rounder. Notably, Sam Curran was the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2022 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. His ability to deceive batters with his slower ball adds diversity to the pace attack. However, Curran managed just 114 runs in five innings of IPL 2025. It included a knock of 84 against his former franchise, Punjab Kings. He picked a lone wicket with the ball in hand, leaking runs at the rate of 11.08.

So, let’s dive deep into three teams that will look to acquire his services in the IPL 2026 mini auction if CSK release him.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals began their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, winning their first five matches. However, things changed after their loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They failed to recover, managing just two wins in the next nine games. The major factor behind their loss was the lack of consistency from the middle-order and the unavailability of a pace-bowling all-rounder.

To back it up, Delhi’s struggles in the middle overs were evident as they took only 30 wickets at an average of 35.47. Sam Curran could bowl in the middle overs, allowing the captain to keep their main pacers for the powerplay and death overs. His record at Arun Jaitely Stadium is decent, having taken four wickets in as many matches at an economy of 8.48 and has scored 20 runs as well.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), runners-up of the IPL 2024, also struggled in the middle overs. They looked favourites to win the IPL 2025 title, but overdependence on the top order blew their chances. Additionally, SRH tried many options in the seventh spot, such as Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, and Wiaan Mulder. But nobody could make a real impact. It eventually hampered their combination, where they could afford only one spinner in the playing XI.

Sam Curran might fit perfectly. He bats at No.7 or 8 for his national team and bowls three to four overs. He could solve SRH’s No.7 conundrum. It will allow the Sunrisers to play with an extra spinner when needed. His left-arm bowling will also add another dimension alongside the right-arm bowlers in Cummins, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Shami. During his only outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Curran bowled an economical three-over spell, conceding just 14 runs. He also has amassed 22 runs at a strike rate of 146.66.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) visibly struggled with their pace batter in IPL 2025. Their speedsters lacked consistency and control with the new ball. They recorded the second-fewest wickets (18) and the worst economy rate (10.73), and an average of 50.06 in the tournament. Additionally, their pacers conceded the most number of sixes. Rishabh Pant & Co. also didn’t find perfect final flourishes with the bat, with David Miller, Ayush Badoni, and Abdul Samad struggling in the slog overs.

The Super Giants also missed an all-rounder who could support the batting line-up and add a left-arm pace bowling option. Sam Curran’s numbers have been exceptional at the Ekana Stadium. He has six wickets to his name in just two outings at an average of 9.83 at an economy of 7.37. The southpaw can also be used as a floater, having batted from opener to No.8.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

