3 Teams That Could Target Sam Curran At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him 

Sam Curran managed just 114 runs and a wicket in five IPL 2025 matches.

After an underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to rebuild their squad in the upcoming mini auction. CSK finished last in the points table for the first time in 18 years. Their struggle was not limited to one department. The batters lacked the intent to score at a quick rate, while the bowlers failed to take wickets at regular intervals. Their traditional strategy of having many all-rounders, such as Shivam Dube and Sam Curran, instead of specialist batters was criticised. As a result, the franchise might look to bring in a new breed of players in the IPL 2026 auction, aiming to match the tempo at which T20 cricket is played.

All matches (60) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 152/5 HKG 151/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 136/8 SAM 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 173/7 DBS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 195/3 BBS 26/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 91/10 NAJC 145/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC 156/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 180/4 NIG 61/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

CSK is likely to part ways with many players, including the England all-rounder. Notably, Sam Curran was the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2022 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. His ability to deceive batters with his slower ball adds diversity to the pace attack. However, Curran managed just 114 runs in five innings of IPL 2025. It included a knock of 84 against his former franchise, Punjab Kings. He picked a lone wicket with the ball in hand, leaking runs at the rate of 11.08.

So, let’s dive deep into three teams that will look to acquire his services in the IPL 2026 mini auction if CSK release him.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals began their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, winning their first five matches. However, things changed after their loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They failed to recover, managing just two wins in the next nine games. The major factor behind their loss was the lack of consistency from the middle-order and the unavailability of a pace-bowling all-rounder.

To back it up, Delhi’s struggles in the middle overs were evident as they took only 30 wickets at an average of 35.47. Sam Curran could bowl in the middle overs, allowing the captain to keep their main pacers for the powerplay and death overs. His record at Arun Jaitely Stadium is decent, having taken four wickets in as many matches at an economy of 8.48 and has scored 20 runs as well.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), runners-up of the IPL 2024, also struggled in the middle overs. They looked favourites to win the IPL 2025 title, but overdependence on the top order blew their chances. Additionally, SRH tried many options in the seventh spot, such as Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, and Wiaan Mulder. But nobody could make a real impact. It eventually hampered their combination, where they could afford only one spinner in the playing XI.

Sam Curran might fit perfectly. He bats at No.7 or 8 for his national team and bowls three to four overs. He could solve SRH’s No.7 conundrum. It will allow the Sunrisers to play with an extra spinner when needed. His left-arm bowling will also add another dimension alongside the right-arm bowlers in Cummins, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Shami. During his only outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Curran bowled an economical three-over spell, conceding just 14 runs. He also has amassed 22 runs at a strike rate of 146.66.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) visibly struggled with their pace batter in IPL 2025. Their speedsters lacked consistency and control with the new ball. They recorded the second-fewest wickets (18) and the worst economy rate (10.73), and an average of 50.06 in the tournament. Additionally, their pacers conceded the most number of sixes. Rishabh Pant & Co. also didn’t find perfect final flourishes with the bat, with David Miller, Ayush Badoni, and Abdul Samad struggling in the slog overs.

The Super Giants also missed an all-rounder who could support the batting line-up and add a left-arm pace bowling option. Sam Curran’s numbers have been exceptional at the Ekana Stadium. He has six wickets to his name in just two outings at an average of 9.83 at an economy of 7.37. The southpaw can also be used as a floater, having batted from opener to No.8.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.