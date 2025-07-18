Gujarat Titans Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Zimbabwe Tour With Groin Injury

He struck an unbeaten 48-run knock in the MLC 2025 Final.
The Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Zimbabwe T20 Tri-series due to a groin injury. The New Zealand star will also miss the subsequent two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. Phillips picked up the injury while representing Washington Freedom during the Major League Cricket (MLC) Final on July 13.
152/5
151/9
136/8
84/10
Singapore beat Samoa by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
173/7
201/3
Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 28 runs
195/3
26/3
–
–
–
–
91/10
145/6
Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs
–
156/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
180/4
61/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Phillips contributed with an unbeaten 48-run knock. However, Washington Freedom lost the MLC 2025 Final to MI New York by five runs. Overall, he amassed 186 runs in eight innings at the rate of 139.84.
After he reached Zimbabwe, the New Zealand medical team confirmed that the injury would need “a number of weeks” to heal.
Glenn Phillips will return home along with all-rounder James Neesham and wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay. They were back-up options for the T20I squad at the start of the Tri-series.
“It’s obviously disappointing to lose someone of Glenn’s calibre. Much like Finn [Allen], we really feel for Glenn and that he misses out on this series. We know he was eager to get out on the field for the Black Caps, and unfortunately, he won’t be able to do that for this series. We know he’ll work hard to get himself back onto the park, and I look forward to when that happens,” Rob Walter, New Zealand head coach stated.
In the absence of the 28-year-old, Tim Robinson is confirmed as the replacement. Robinson was initially drafted into the T20I squad as late cover for MLC-bound players. He was rewarded for his exceptional performance in NZ’s campaign opener against South Africa in the ongoing series. Robinson smashed an unbeaten 75 off 57 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and three sixes.
Notably, the Black Caps are yet to announce Phillips’ replacement for Test matches.
ALSO READ:
Glenn Phillips joined Ben Sears and Finn Allen on the sidelines, who are already out of the series due to side and foot injuries, respectively.
The Kiwis will bolster their squad with the return of left-arm fingerspinner Ajaz Patel for the Test series. Patel is making his comeback from a serious knee injury. He proved his form and fitness for Central Districts in the Global Super League (GSL) in Guyana.
Coming back to the ongoing Tri-series, New Zealand began their campaign on a high, beating South Africa by 21 runs in Harare.
Their next match with Zimbabwe is underway at the same venue. The hosts put up 120/7 on the board after being put to bat first. Opener Wessly Madhevere was the top scorer with 36 off 32. For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-26-3.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 5 wickets