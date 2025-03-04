4 Best Knocks by CSK Batters in IPL History Ft. Former India Test Opener

We take a look at top four knocks by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters in IPL history.

Five-time India Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have for a long time been a force to be reckoned with. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings have won all five IPL titles, with their latest one coming in 2023.

A new era of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began in IPL 2024 under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. While last season did not go as per plan, CSK will hope to become the most-successful IPL franchise this season with what will be their sixth title.

There have been several instances of Chennai Super Kings batters rising up to the occasion and enthralling their fans. We take a look at the four best individual batting performances by CSK batters.

Shane Watson (117* vs SRH, 2018)

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson produced one of his best performances with the bat in the IPL when he amassed an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This was in the final of IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings were looking chase 179 against the Sunrisers.

Watson opened the innings with Faf du Plessis and was off to a rather slow start, with 0 from 10 deliveries. He was put under more pressure after du Plessis was dismissed for 10 runs in the fourth over. However, Watson let his bat do the talking in the middle overs and reached his fifty off 33 deliveries. It only took another 18 more balls to get to his century as he powered the Super Kings to their third IPL title with eight wickets to spare.

Michael Hussey (116 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2008)

Michael Hussey announced his arrival in the IPL in Chennai Super Kings’ debut match against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings). This was just the second match of the tournament overall. CSK opted to bat first against KXIP in Mohali but lost opener Parthiv Patel in the third over. In came Michael Hussey at number three.

ALSO READ:

Hussey played an entertaining knock, reaching 50 in 31 balls with four fours and three sixes. He took just 19 more balls to get to his century, powering the Super Kings to 240/5. James Hopes (71) and Kumar Sangakkara (54) led Kings XI Punjab’s fightback, but they were eventually restricted to 207/4.

Murali Vijay (127 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010)

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and batted first against Rajasthan Royals in this league stage encounter at Chepauk. That decision proved to be correct as opener Murali Vijay was on top of his game with a knock of 127 runs off just 54 balls. Vijay’s century, along with Albie Morkel’s 62 powered CSK to 246/5. Naman Ojha (94*) and Shane Watson (60) led the Royals’ fightback but were restricted to 223/5 in 20 overs. CSK, though went onto win their first IPL title by beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final.

Suresh Raina (73 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2011)

“Mr IPL” Suresh Raina’s 50-ball 73 came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2011 in Mumbai. RCB had set CSK a total of 176 to chase down. The then defending champions found themselves two-down inside the powerplay, but a gritty knock from Raina saved the day for them. Raina was involved in two 50-plus partnerships with S Badrinath and MS Dhoni, before finishing things off with an unbeaten 46-run stand with Albie Morkel. CSK defeated RCB by six wickets and just two balls to spare, thus securing their spot in the final. CSK would successfully defend the title by beating RCB, once again, in the final by 58 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.