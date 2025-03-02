Across their illustrious history, KKR have produced some magical moments.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the most successful sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with three titles to their name.

The Purple and Gold outfit are also the defending champions and will enter IPL 2025 with a goal to defend their title.

Across their illustrious history, KKR and its players have produced some magical moments which have gotten etched to memories.

Going down the same memory lane, we will take a look at the top 4 knocks by KKR batters in the history of the tournament.

1. Brendon McCullum (158* off 73 vs RCB, IPL 2008)

The first-ever match of IPL and it started with a bang, courtesy of former New Zealand and KKR star Brendon McCullum’s fireworks. McCullum blasted an unbeaten 158*, comprising a stunning 10 boundaries and 13 maximums. The innings, in many ways, set the tone for the future of the tournament.

McCullum’s knock had propelled KKR to a massive total of 222 for 3 in their 20 overs and they won the contest by a big margin of 140 runs after bowling out RCB for a paltry 82. The Kiwi also won the Player of the Match Award for his heroics.

2. Manvinder Bisla (89 vs CSK, IPL 2012 Final)

This knock from a once-celebrated KKR hero is for the ages. In 2012, the Kolkata-based franchise made history by reaching their first-ever IPL final and winning the title, breaking the dominance of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK had been the reigning champions, having won the 2010 and 2011 finals, and were aiming for a third consecutive victory. However, Manvinder Bisla thwarted their plans.

After CSK posted a formidable total of 190, KKR lost skipper Gautam Gambhir in the first over of the chase. Undeterred by the early setback, Bisla took charge of the innings. He aggressively targeted Albie Morkel, smashing four boundaries in a single over to shift the momentum in KKR’s favour. Bisla, along with Jacques Kallis, built a crucial 136-run partnership for the second wicket in just 13.4 overs. Although Bisla was eventually dismissed by Morkel after a brilliant 89 off 48 balls, his innings had set the stage for KKR’s victory.

Kallis continued to anchor the chase, and Manoj Tiwary sealed the win by hitting the winning four off Dwayne Bravo, securing KKR’s maiden IPL title. Bisla’s match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award, cementing his place as one of KKR’s greatest heroes.

3. Pat Cummins (56* off 15 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022)

Know primarily for his bowling, Australia star Pat Cummins stunned the world by registering the quickest fifty in IPL history. Chasing a target of 162, KKR found themselves reeling at 101/5 after 13.1 overs. Cummins, batting at number seven, stepped up and delivered a stunning performance, taking on bowlers like Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, and Daniel Sams. In a remarkable display of power-hitting, he hammered 35 runs in a single over bowled by Sams, steering KKR to a comfortable victory.

Cummins’ unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls, combined with his bowling figures of 2/49 in four overs, earned him the Player of the Match award. He slammed his fifty in just 14-balls, tying KL Rahul’s record for the fastest half-century in the IPL. However, in 2023, Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed this record by scoring a 13-ball fifty against KKR at Eden Gardens.

4. Venkatesh Iyer (104 off 51 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023)

15 years later after McCullum hit his ton, Venkatesh Iyer entered the record books as only the second KKR batter to reach the landmark in IPL history back in IPL 2023. Sunil Narine is now the third name to join the club with a knock of 109 last season.

It was also a strong statement from Iyer to return from an ankle injury and having lost his place in the Indian squad after representing the tricolour nine T20Is and two ODIs between November 2021 to February 2022

Iyer played a scintillating 104-run innings against MI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Batting at the crucial number three position, Venkatesh displayed remarkable confidence with the bat, dismantling MI’s bowling attack with ease.

Thanks to his outstanding performance, KKR managed to set a competitive total of 185 runs in their allotted 20 overs. However, MI chased down the target successfully, securing a five-wicket victory in the end but Vekatesh’s knock gave a sheer testament to his prowess.

