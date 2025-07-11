CSK Set To Build Fresh Squad At IPL 2026 Auction With Revamped Approach Around Key Retentions 

They finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disastrous campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. They will be looking to rebuild their squad through the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

CSK finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season after managing to win only four out of 14 matches in the league stage. The players they acquired in the mega auction could not match the expectations. They were further depleted by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s elbow injury that ruled him out mid-season. MS Dhoni took over the reins but his magic was nowhere to be seen. Now in the mini auction, the team management will have a chance to plug the holes in their squad.

Likely CSK Retention List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings are a franchise that likes stability and doesn’t make too many changes. But following a poor IPL 2025 season, we can expect them to offload players that were poor or do not fit into the side. Let’s take a look at the CSK retention list ahead of the 2026 auction.

MS Dhoni (if not retired)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Matheesha Pathirana

Ravindra Jadeja

Shivam Dube

Noor Ahmad

Dewald Brevis

Ayush Mhatre

Urvil Patel

Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed

Nathan Ellis

Vansh Bedi

Vijay Shankar

Ramakrishna Ghosh

ALSO READ:

CSK Back Young Blood As They Look to Rebuild

Ever since the inception of the league, CSK and MS Dhoni have been synonymous. Naturally, the franchise has run on his philosophy. For years, the Super Kings have relied on older and experienced pros to do the job for them. But with Dhoni likely to hang up his boots in a season or two, the franchise needs to build towards the future.

CSK gave up the IPL 2025 playoffs hopes quite early and started to build for the next season. After the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Devon Conway failed to deliver, they brought in some exciting talents as injury replacements.

Dewald Brevis (22 years), Ayush Mhatre (18), and Urvil Patel (26) came in the middle of the tournament and gave some impressive performances. In those three and the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (28), Matheesha Pathirana (22), Anshul Kamboj (24), Vansh Bedi (22), and Noor Ahmad (20), CSK have got an outstanding core of young players.

In the upcoming auction, CSK can build the side around this young core with an eye on the next five years.

Potential CSK Targets in IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings are expected to release quite a few of their players from the current squad, including Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton. Here we take a look at their potential targets in the IPL 2026 auction to strengthen the side.

Cameron Green – Overseas pace bowling all-rounders add immense value to the side and it is no secret CSK love this player type. Over the last few years, they have signed Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Curran and Jamie Overton. Cameron Green will be in high demand in the auction, with CSK being one of the teams to fight for him.

Donovan Ferreira – If released by Delhi Capitals, this South Africa all-rounder could be a great asset for CSK. Ferreira is a lower middle order power-hitter. He can keep and he can bowl off-spin. Ferreira can be their designated finisher in the post-Dhoni era. He plays for Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, so there’s familiarity with him as well.

Apart from them, CSK need to get a domestic all-rounder, an overseas top order batter, and pace options. If Chennai manage to nail their targets, they can field a strong playing XI in the IPL 2026.

Potential CSK playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green/Donovan Ferreira, MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana/Nathan Ellis.

