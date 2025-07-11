Latest IPL Trade News: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and More Linked to Potential Swaps Ft. CSK, KKR, RCB and SRH Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The latest IPL trade news is heating up as teams gear up for the IPL 2026 auction. From high-profile Indian stars to overseas all-rounders, franchises are actively exploring swaps, replacements, and trade strategies to plug gaps and rebuild after underwhelming IPL 2025 campaigns. Here’s a roundup of the top latest IPL trade news and reported deals under discussion.
|Player(s) Involved
|From
|To
|Trade Type
|Status
|Notes
|Sanju Samson
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Likely swap: R Ashwin + Dube/cash
|✅ Confirmed Interest
|CSK official confirmed; possible swap deal, not all-cash
|Ishan Kishan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|All-cash (likely)
|🟠 Rumoured
|Insider reports; no official confirmation
|Marcus Stoinis ↔ Nathan Ellis
|PBKS ↔ CSK
|CSK ↔ PBKS
|Player-for-player swap
|🟠 Potential Trade
|Both sides stand to benefit; fits franchise needs
|Phil Salt & Liam Livingstone ↔ Venkatesh Iyer
|RCB ↔ KKR
|KKR ↔ RCB
|Multi-player swap
|🟠 Potential Mega Trade
|Still under evaluation; strong strategic fit
|Faf du Plessis
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|All-cash (likely)
|🟠 Potential Trade
|CSK interested in reunion amid top-order concerns
|Donovan Ferreira
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|All-cash / uncapped trade
|🟠 Potential Trade
|Young SA all-rounder; fits CSK’s future planning
|Nandre Burger
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|All-cash
|🟠 Potential Trade
|Left-arm pacer, CSK targeting for pace variety
|Rasikh Dar
|Royal Challengers B’luru
|LSG / MI (offered)
|All-cash
|❌ Reportedly Rejected
|RCB turned down trade bids; confirmed stance
In one of the most talked-about developments in the latest IPL trade news, Chennai Super Kings have officially expressed interest in trading for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. The franchise, which finished bottom of the table in IPL 2025, is reportedly targeting Samson as a long-term option, especially with MS Dhoni’s future uncertain.
A CSK official told Cricbuzz, “He is an Indian batter, a keeper, and an opener. So if he is available, we’ll certainly look at the option of having him in our fold.” Samson missed several matches in IPL 2025 due to injuries, but his leadership and explosiveness make him a valuable asset. Rajasthan had retained Samson for INR 18 crore, but may be open to trade given their poor finish.
Following their failed attempt to secure Sanju Samson, Kolkata Knight Riders are now pursuing Ishan Kishan from Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to a few unconfirmed reports. According to the latest IPL trade news, KKR are desperate for a domestic wicketkeeper-batter to free up overseas slots. Kishan, who scored 354 runs for SRH at a 152.58 strike rate, struggled for consistency and might be released given Klaasen’s presence as the primary keeper.
Kishan’s ability to open and lead, if needed, makes him a natural fit for KKR’s top-order woes. SRH could also benefit by freeing budget and opting for a backup domestic option in the role.
Another major storyline in the latest IPL trade news involves Marcus Stoinis, who may be a potential trade option to CSK from Punjab Kings. Stoinis, who also represents Texas Super Kings in MLC, had a modest IPL 2025 with 160 runs and a solitary wicket. CSK could offer Nathan Ellis in return—a move that suits both sides.
Stoinis can bolster CSK’s finishing unit with power-hitting and bowling depth, while PBKS might see value in re-signing Ellis, who previously had success with the franchise. The potential trade would also give PBKS more flexibility to balance overseas and Indian resources. While there are no reports on this trade yet, franchises prefer having same players across their different franchises and Stoinis is someone CSK might have eyes on.
Among the quieter moves in the latest IPL trade news is RCB’s decision to reject trade offers for Indian pacer Rasikh Dar. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians had reportedly approached RCB, but the franchise is unwilling to part ways with the speedster, citing long-term plans.
Dar has struggled for game time in the IPL but has done well in the domestic circuit. RCB sees him as a future middle-over asset and remains committed despite external interest.
In perhaps the most intriguing development in the latest IPL trade news, KKR and RCB could explore a blockbuster trade: Venkatesh Iyer to RCB in exchange for Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. Iyer’s price tag is steep (INR 23.75 crore), but RCB value his left-handed batting and all-round potential, especially after missing out on him in the previous auction.
RCB have gone on record multiple times to confirm their interest in Iyer, with head coach Andy Flower even stating that Iyer would’ve had a good IPL 2025 if he was with RCB.
“We really rated Venky (highly), that’s why we went so hard for him. It was because we valued having a strong Indian core to our team. We wanted some exciting young cricketers and a left-hander in the top order. We didn’t get him. I would like to think if he played for us, he would have had a really great season,” Flower told after the IPL 2025 final.
Salt and Livingstone, both underwhelming in IPL 2025, could find renewed purpose at KKR. Salt, previously at KKR, fits their explosive powerplay model, while Livingstone’s spin bowling adds Eden Gardens utility. This potential trade could solve structural issues for both franchises. While there are no reports as of now around this, KKR’s sister franchise in ILT20 did add Livingstone to their roster, fueling speculation that a similar interest could be their for their IPL counterparts.
Chennai Super Kings continue to dominate the latest IPL trade news. They could be interested in three South Africans before the IPL 2026 auction: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, and Nandre Burger. All three are part of CSK’s global franchise system (Joburg and Texas Super Kings).
While there are no reports of this yet, CSK prefer stable players and with these three already being a part of two of their franchises abroad, Chennai Super Kings could eye them in trades before the IPL 2026 auction.
The IPL 2026 trade window has become a hotspot for franchise planning and squad revamps, with blockbuster moves already making headlines in the latest IPL trade news. As speculation grows around big-name players like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Marcus Stoinis, fans are keen to understand the exact process. Here’s everything you need to know, including when is the IPL 2026 trade window, its key dates, types of trades, and all important rules.
