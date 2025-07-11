Latest IPL Trade News: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and More Linked to Potential Swaps Ft. CSK, KKR, RCB and SRH Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The latest IPL trade news is heating up as teams gear up for the IPL 2026 auction. From high-profile Indian stars to overseas all-rounders, franchises are actively exploring swaps, replacements, and trade strategies to plug gaps and rebuild after underwhelming IPL 2025 campaigns. Here’s a roundup of the top latest IPL trade news and reported deals under discussion.

Latest IPL 2026 Trade News Tracker

Player(s) Involved From To Trade Type Status Notes Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals (RR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Likely swap: R Ashwin + Dube/cash ✅ Confirmed Interest CSK official confirmed; possible swap deal, not all-cash Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders All-cash (likely) 🟠 Rumoured Insider reports; no official confirmation Marcus Stoinis ↔ Nathan Ellis PBKS ↔ CSK CSK ↔ PBKS Player-for-player swap 🟠 Potential Trade Both sides stand to benefit; fits franchise needs Phil Salt & Liam Livingstone ↔ Venkatesh Iyer RCB ↔ KKR KKR ↔ RCB Multi-player swap 🟠 Potential Mega Trade Still under evaluation; strong strategic fit Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings All-cash (likely) 🟠 Potential Trade CSK interested in reunion amid top-order concerns Donovan Ferreira Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings All-cash / uncapped trade 🟠 Potential Trade Young SA all-rounder; fits CSK’s future planning Nandre Burger Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings All-cash 🟠 Potential Trade Left-arm pacer, CSK targeting for pace variety Rasikh Dar Royal Challengers B’luru LSG / MI (offered) All-cash ❌ Reportedly Rejected RCB turned down trade bids; confirmed stance

CSK Confirm Interest in Sanju Samson

In one of the most talked-about developments in the latest IPL trade news, Chennai Super Kings have officially expressed interest in trading for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. The franchise, which finished bottom of the table in IPL 2025, is reportedly targeting Samson as a long-term option, especially with MS Dhoni’s future uncertain.

A CSK official told Cricbuzz, “He is an Indian batter, a keeper, and an opener. So if he is available, we’ll certainly look at the option of having him in our fold.” Samson missed several matches in IPL 2025 due to injuries, but his leadership and explosiveness make him a valuable asset. Rajasthan had retained Samson for INR 18 crore, but may be open to trade given their poor finish.

KKR Eye Ishan Kishan After Missing Out on Sanju Samson

Following their failed attempt to secure Sanju Samson, Kolkata Knight Riders are now pursuing Ishan Kishan from Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to a few unconfirmed reports. According to the latest IPL trade news, KKR are desperate for a domestic wicketkeeper-batter to free up overseas slots. Kishan, who scored 354 runs for SRH at a 152.58 strike rate, struggled for consistency and might be released given Klaasen’s presence as the primary keeper.

Kishan’s ability to open and lead, if needed, makes him a natural fit for KKR’s top-order woes. SRH could also benefit by freeing budget and opting for a backup domestic option in the role.

CSK Could Consider Marcus Stoinis Trade With Punjab Kings

Another major storyline in the latest IPL trade news involves Marcus Stoinis, who may be a potential trade option to CSK from Punjab Kings. Stoinis, who also represents Texas Super Kings in MLC, had a modest IPL 2025 with 160 runs and a solitary wicket. CSK could offer Nathan Ellis in return—a move that suits both sides.

Stoinis can bolster CSK’s finishing unit with power-hitting and bowling depth, while PBKS might see value in re-signing Ellis, who previously had success with the franchise. The potential trade would also give PBKS more flexibility to balance overseas and Indian resources. While there are no reports on this trade yet, franchises prefer having same players across their different franchises and Stoinis is someone CSK might have eyes on.

RCB Reject Trade Offers for Rasikh Dar

Among the quieter moves in the latest IPL trade news is RCB’s decision to reject trade offers for Indian pacer Rasikh Dar. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians had reportedly approached RCB, but the franchise is unwilling to part ways with the speedster, citing long-term plans.

Dar has struggled for game time in the IPL but has done well in the domestic circuit. RCB sees him as a future middle-over asset and remains committed despite external interest.

🔔|🚨|✅



Rasikh Salam is going nowhere , he's been bought for the longer term.



RCB has received some traders offers of Rasikh . pic.twitter.com/6ginEjKyuu — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) July 8, 2025

Venkatesh Iyer for Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone Swap in Discussion

In perhaps the most intriguing development in the latest IPL trade news, KKR and RCB could explore a blockbuster trade: Venkatesh Iyer to RCB in exchange for Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. Iyer’s price tag is steep (INR 23.75 crore), but RCB value his left-handed batting and all-round potential, especially after missing out on him in the previous auction.

RCB have gone on record multiple times to confirm their interest in Iyer, with head coach Andy Flower even stating that Iyer would’ve had a good IPL 2025 if he was with RCB.

“We really rated Venky (highly), that’s why we went so hard for him. It was because we valued having a strong Indian core to our team. We wanted some exciting young cricketers and a left-hander in the top order. We didn’t get him. I would like to think if he played for us, he would have had a really great season,” Flower told after the IPL 2025 final.

Salt and Livingstone, both underwhelming in IPL 2025, could find renewed purpose at KKR. Salt, previously at KKR, fits their explosive powerplay model, while Livingstone’s spin bowling adds Eden Gardens utility. This potential trade could solve structural issues for both franchises. While there are no reports as of now around this, KKR’s sister franchise in ILT20 did add Livingstone to their roster, fueling speculation that a similar interest could be their for their IPL counterparts.

CSK Could Target South African Trio: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger

Chennai Super Kings continue to dominate the latest IPL trade news. They could be interested in three South Africans before the IPL 2026 auction: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, and Nandre Burger. All three are part of CSK’s global franchise system (Joburg and Texas Super Kings).

Faf du Plessis : A CSK legend, now with Delhi Capitals, is in hot form in MLC 2025 with two hundreds and could offer leadership and top-order strength.

: A CSK legend, now with Delhi Capitals, is in hot form in MLC 2025 with two hundreds and could offer leadership and top-order strength. Donovan Ferreira : A multi-skilled all-rounder and part-time keeper who could be groomed for a finishing role in post-Dhoni CSK.

: A multi-skilled all-rounder and part-time keeper who could be groomed for a finishing role in post-Dhoni CSK. Nandre Burger: A left-arm express pacer from RR, Burger could fix CSK’s powerplay and death-overs woes.

While there are no reports of this yet, CSK prefer stable players and with these three already being a part of two of their franchises abroad, Chennai Super Kings could eye them in trades before the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL 2026 Trade Window: Key Dates, Rules, and How It Works

The IPL 2026 trade window has become a hotspot for franchise planning and squad revamps, with blockbuster moves already making headlines in the latest IPL trade news. As speculation grows around big-name players like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Marcus Stoinis, fans are keen to understand the exact process. Here’s everything you need to know, including when is the IPL 2026 trade window, its key dates, types of trades, and all important rules.

Key Dates: When Is the IPL 2026 Trade Window?

First Trade Window: Opened on June 10, 2025, at 9:00 AM IST (7 days after IPL 2025 final on June 3) Will close 7 days before the IPL 2026 auction (auction date yet to be announced)

Second Trade Window: Opens the day after the IPL 2026 auction concludes Closes 30 days before IPL 2026 begins



IPL 2026 Trade Window Rules Summarised

Eligible Players: Only retained players can be traded Players bought in the IPL 2026 auction cannot be traded in the same season

Types of Trades: All-cash deals : A team buys a player by paying a transfer fee Player-for-player swaps : Two teams exchange players directly All trades require IPL Governing Council approval

Player Consent: No trade can happen without the player’s approval Players must agree to the move before it’s finalised

Foreign Players: Trades involving overseas cricketers need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their national board

Medical Checks: The buying franchise is responsible for assessing a player’s fitness Teams can request pre-trade medical examinations

Salary & Contracts: The player’s current salary is paid by the new team The same amount is added back to the selling team’s purse Salary increases require BCCI approval and are split between the player and selling team Salary reductions must also be cleared by the BCCI

Trade Limits: No cap on the number of trades A player can only be traded once during the IPL 2026 trade period Franchises must stay within squad size and salary cap limits



