CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Who Plays For Sister Franchise in MLC 2025

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), may look to trade Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ahead of the IPL 2026. After a disastrous season, which ended with a bottom-place finish, the Men in Yellow would be eager to make a strong comeback in the upcoming season of the tournament. The Australian all-rounder also plays for the Texas Super Kings in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis in MLC 2025

The Chennai outfit suffered a dismal season in the IPL 2025. They only managed to win four out of their 14 league-stage matches this season. However, CSK might look to include Stoinis in their squad.

Stoinis looks decent in the ongoing MLC 2025. He has scored 88 runs and scalped four wickets in six matches so far. He started the season with a 12-ball 28 and a wicket while giving away only four runs to the Seattle Orcas. But he couldn’t continue his form against the San Francisco Unicorns.

Against Washington Freedom, Stoinis played fairly with the bat, contributing a 24-ball 32, but couldn’t do well with the ball. However, he picked up a wicket while maintaining an economy of 7.50 against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the next match. Last week against MI New York, Stoinis made 25 runs while also picking up two wickets in four overs.

Most recently, against Washington Freedom, Stoinis made only two runs in the rain-curtailed match.

The reason why CSK would be interested in acquiring Stoinis is that he plays well in the middle to lower order of the batting lineup. With MS Dhoni pushing himself to the tail end, Stoinis would be a good power striker to finish the innings. After the inclusion of Ayush Mhatre, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, the top order looks strong. Adding Stoinis will strengthen the lineup as he’s someone who can stay on the wicket and smash a few boundaries to give a final push on the scoreboard.

CSK To Trade Nathan Ellis for Marcus Stoinis from Punjab Kings

The 35-year-old had a decent season in the IPL 2025. The finisher put up 160 runs and also scalped a wicket in 13 matches this season. Stoinis’ best knock of the season came against the Delhi Capitals when he notched up an unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries. His fierce knock included three boundaries and four sixes at a blistering strike rate of 275.

On the other hand, PBKS may also look to bring back Nathan Ellis, who previously represented the franchise in four IPL editions since 2021. His best season was in 2023 when he picked up 13 wickets in 10 matches. The Punjab outfit may also release Xavier Bartlett, who picked up two wickets in four matches in his debut IPL season, to bring back the former PBKS pacer.

Additionally, the IPL 2025 finalists might retain Mitchell Owen for INR 3 crores, who joined the squad as a replacement for his fellow national teammate Glenn Maxwell. This would be a much cheaper option compared to paying INR 11 crore for Stoinis. The team may use him in the middle order, as he mainly contributed with his batting in the most recent season.

