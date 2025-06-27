News
Phil Salt Venkatesh Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bengaluru Liam Livingstone IPL 2026 trade
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR and RCB Shock Trade Could Benefit Both Teams Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 27, 2025
6 min read

KKR and RCB might potentially explore deal to swap an all-rounder and opening batter ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Phil Salt Venkatesh Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bengaluru Liam Livingstone IPL 2026 trade

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trade window could see some notable players switch between the franchises. After a disappointing season last year, the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), would look to bring in swashbuckling opener Phil Salt by swapping southpaw batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who might look to fix the left-hand batter gap. To balance the trade, given Iyer’s high price tag, RCB might need to add another asset, potentially English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, to complete the deal.

On the other hand, Venkatesh Iyer, the third most expensive buy in IPL history, and all-rounder Liam Livingstone had an ordinary outing in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Livingstone managed just 112 runs in 10 matches at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 133.33, while Iyer could score only 142 runs in 11 matches, averaging just 20.28 and 139.21 strike rate.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Why Phil Salt Might Be Released by RCB Before IPL 2026 Auction?

RCB earned the services of Phil Salt for a whopping INR 11.5 Crores. He delivered an exceptional outing for the sidehaving amassed 403 runs in 13 matches, averaging 33.58 at an impressive strike rate of 175.98. However, RCB may still consider him for the following reasons:

  • Absence of a left-hand batter in the top six
  • Left-hand, right-hand combination as opener
  • Jitesh Sharma dons wicket-keeping gloves ahead of Salt
  • His back-up, Jacob Bethell provides a spin bowling option

Phil Salt Could Fit in Well at Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR struggled with the opening pair and lacked the firepower that Salt and Sunil Narine provided them in IPL 2024. They opted for Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to do the job, but both failed to leave an impact.

  • Quinton de Kock and Gurbaz’s failure
  • Inconsistent opening partnerships
  • Less than 200 runs by Narine’s partner

ALSO READ:

Salt’s inclusion brings:

  • Salt scored 435 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate over 160 for KKR
  • Natural aggressor, a perfect fit for KKR’s all-out powerplay strategy
  • Brings a keeping option, but he is also a gun fielder
  • Cheap overseas alternative to expensive Indian batter

Likely Kolkata Knight Riders’ Top Five With Salt

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh

Why Venkatesh Iyer Might Be Released by Kolkata Knight Riders Before IPL 2026 Auction?

Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought back by KKR for a whopping INR 23.75 Crores, had an ordinary outing in the IPL 2025. However, he remains a valuable asset because of his left-hand batting and right-arm medium pace bowling.

  • High price tag
  • No role clarity
  • Changing batting position with every game
  • Lack of game time
  • Spin-friendly wickets

Iyer often batted at no. 4 or 5, struggled to find his mojo under pressure. Many experts believed that he was batting at least two spots low for KKR.  During the Timeout Show on ESPNcricinfo, Former KKR batter Aakash Chopra said that Venkatesh Iyer, who has performed well in the past and was bought for a costly price, should bat in his best positions, which are No. 1, 2, or 3.

Venkatesh Iyer Could Be The Indian Top-Order Bat RCB Are Looking For

While his price tag might be on the higher side, RCB might be desperate to find a balance in the playing XI with a domestic left-hander. The trade might be justified. Despite Iyer’s poor season, after RCB lifted their maiden IPL title, head coach Andy Flower revealed that his team were very eager to buy Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

“We rated Venky (highly), that’s why we went so hard for him. It was because we valued having a strong Indian core to our team. We wanted some exciting young cricketers and a left-hander in the top order. We didn’t get him. I would like to think if he played for us, he would have had a great season,” Flower told the reporters.

There was a bidding between the two sides until Kolkata Knight Riders made it almost impossible for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to attain his services. The Madhya Pradesh-batter became the headline of the IPL 2025 mega-auction after KKR bought him back for a massive Rs 23.75 crore. The losing bid was 23.25 crore was made by RCB.

“One, he’s someone that can bat in the top order, and he’s left-handed – there aren’t too many of those. He’s very experienced and he’s got a very consistent track record and he very strongly fit with how we want to play. His aggressive intent was exactly how we wanted to play,” said M Bobat on missing out on the services of Venky Iyer.

  • RCB lacked a left-hand batter in their top 3, who can roll his arm over
  • RCB’s top six looked one-dimensional with Virat Kohli, Salt, Rajat Patidar, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Livingstone and Tim David
  • Can switch from opener to no.3 on demand
  • His bowling adds depth and variety to the bowling lineup

Likely Top 5 For RCB With Venkatesh Iyer

Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Jacob Bethell

Could Liam Livingstone Be the Second Part of This Trade?

To balance the deal, RCB might offer Liam Livingstone, who delivered his worst IPL season, as the second part of this trade. Livigstone managed just 112 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.12 and a strike rate of 133.33.

  • High price, low returns
  • Dropped from the playing XI mid-season
  • Jacob Bethell provides a similar skill set
  • Fast-bowling all-rounder preference over a spinner

However, bringing in Livingstone could be a strategic gain for the Kolkata-based franchise.

  • Replacement for Moeen Ali
  • Ability to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin
  • Makes a nice spin bowling trio with Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy
  • Spin-friendly pitches at Eden Gardens
  • Small Boundaries for someone who plays as a finisher
  • Back-up Andre Russell

Why This IPL 2026 Trade Works for Both Teams

This potential trade could help both teams improve their IPL 2026 squads before the mini-auction:

For Kolkata Knight Riders:

  • KKR get two proven power-hitters: Phil Salt at the top, Livinstone in the middle-order
  • Both players can add value to the team in more than one way: Salt with gloves and bat, Livingstone with bat and spin bowling
  • Solves the opening pair conundrum and strengthens the middle-order
  • Additional depth in spin-bowling attack

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

  • RCB will get their first preference opener or no. 3 batter
  • Venkatesh Iyer fills the left-hand batter vacuum
  • Iyer’s inclusion allows RCB to be flexible with overseas resources
  • Gives bowling depth and flexibility in bowling, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

With both franchises looking to go one step further in IPL 2026, this Venkatesh Iyer for Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone trade could be one of the smartest swaps of the offseason.

IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Trade
Kolkata Knight Riders
Liam Livingstone
Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Venkatesh Iyer
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

