SRH Superstar Struggles For Form After International Retirement; IPL 2026 Retention Could Be Under Threat

SRH retained him for a whopping INR 23 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
South African player Heinrich Klaasen has been going through a rough patch since his declaration of retirement from international cricket, early in June 2025. The continuation of his dismal form may decrease his chances of being retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The batter is currently captaining the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.
The SRH big-hitter has struggled to cross the 30-run mark and only managed to put up 55 runs in five matches of the MLC 2025 so far. His recent stats read as — 17(13) in the opening match against the defending champions Washington Freedom, a golden duck against the Texas Super Kings, 4 runs off 6 balls against the Los Angeles Knight Riders and a run-a-ball seven against the unbeaten San Francisco Unicorns.
His only notable knock came against the MI New York. The Seattle Orcas skipper notched up a quickfire 27 runs off 11 balls, at a blazing strike rate of 245.45, that powered his team to 200/5. However, MI New York chased the target in 19 overs.
Klaasen’s team Orcas is also enduring a tough season in the MLC 2025. They are yet to register a victory in the points table halfway through the tournament.
Klaasen had consecutive explosive seasons since his debut for SRH in IPL 2023. The Proteas player notched up 448 runs in 12 matches, including a hundred, in his first season with the Hyderabad outfit. The batter followed it up with a remarkable season last year, where he put up 479 runs in 16 matches, to take his team to the IPL 2024 Final. But the Orange Army lost the ultimate clash by eight wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders to finish the season as runners-up.
However, following his destructive performance in the league, the SRH management retained him for a mammoth amount of INR 23 crores ahead of the IPL 2025. The middle-order batter has also had a successful season with 487 runs in 13 matches. Notably, he has always maintained a 170-plus strike rate in his three IPL seasons so far.
But if the poor run of form continues in the upcoming matches, SRH might look to release Klaasen from their squad and could re-buy him in the IPL 2026 player auction. They could use the RTM (Right to Match) card on the wicketkeeper-batter to secure his services at a lesser price tag.
