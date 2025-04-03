News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR Advised To Drop This Batter and Tweak Batting Position of Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of SRH Clash in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

KKR Advised To Drop This Batter and Tweak Batting Position of Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of SRH Clash in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Venkatesh Iyer batted at No. 5 against Mumbai Indians.

KKR Advised To Drop This Batter and Tweak Batting Position of Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of SRH Clash in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been advised to drop Angkrish Raghuvanshi and adjust Venkatesh Iyer’s batting position before their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Venkatesh Iyer batted at No. 5 against Mumbai Indians but scored only 3 runs. In the second match, he did not get to bat as KKR lost only two wickets against RR. In the first match against, he batted at No. 4 but managed just 6 runs.

Sanjay Bangar and Aakash Chopra have suggested that KKR should let Venkatesh Iyer bat at No. 4.

Venkatesh Iyer Should Bat at No. 4, Says Bangar

During the Timeout Show on ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Bangar shared his thoughts on Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batting order. He said he is not convinced that Angkrish Raghuvanshi should bat at No. 4. Instead, he feels Raghuvanshi should mostly be used as an Impact Substitute, only when needed.

Bangar also explained that having Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane in the team pushes the rest of the batters lower down the order, which may not be ideal. In his opinion, Venkatesh Iyer at No. 5 is not the optimal choice, and he should occupy the No. 4 slot instead. Moreover, he feels that having Ramandeep Singh at No. 9 doesn’t make sense. Thus, his suggestion is that KKR should exclude Raghuvanshi from the main XI and play him as an Impact Sub when needed.

“I’m not convinced about Raghuvanshi coming in at number four. He should, most of the time, be an impact sub—that is, if needed. Because what happens when you have Raghuvanshi and Rahane together is that you just push everybody down. Maybe Venkatesh Iyer at five is not his best spot. He can come in at number four, and having Ramandeep at nine doesn’t really make sense. So I would leave out Raghuvanshi as an impact sub,” Sanjay Bangar said.

ALSO READ:

Batting Order Adjustments Needed for Best Results

Aakash Chopra agreed with Sanjay Bangar’s point about KKR’s batting order. He said that since KKR has a player like Venkatesh Iyer, who has performed well in the past and was bought for a big amount, he should bat in his best positions, which are No. 1, 2, or 3. If Iyer bats lower than No. 3, it becomes a problem.

However, the issue is that Ajinkya Rahane can also bat only at No. 1, 2, or 3, which means the latest he should come in is No. 4. If he bats any later, it would not be fair to his abilities. To get the best out of both players, KKR needs to rethink their batting order and make sure they are placed in positions where they can perform well.

“I agree because when you have somebody like Venkatesh Iyer here and what he’s done, and the amount of money that you have spent, ideally, you should put him at the spot that he belongs to, which is, I think, 1, 2, or 3. If he’s going any lower than three, it is a problem. But then you have Ajinkya Rahane, who can also bat only at 1, 2, and 3. That means the latest that he has to walk in is at number four. Any later, you’re not doing justice to the quality of batter that you’ve got and where he should be batting. He will give you the best that he can. So they need to rethink the batting order for sure,” Aakash Chopra said.

Although Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown promise at No. 4, his position is pushing Venkatesh Iyer down to No. 5. It might be better for KKR if Iyer moves up to No. 4 while Raghuvanshi is used as an Impact Substitute.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sanjay Bangar
Venkatesh Iyer

Related posts

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
8:13 am
Sandip Pawar
Vipraj Nigam IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals DC

‘Started To Bowl Like Him’: Delhi Capitals Sensation Reveals How Pakistan Spinner Inspired His Action

The young all-rounder has enjoyed a great start to his IPL career with DC
12:52 am
Samarnath Soory
‘I Was Embarrassed’: Jos Buttler Reveals How Dropped Catch of Phil Salt Spurred Him To Produce Matchwinning Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025

‘I Was Embarrassed’: Jos Buttler Reveals How Dropped Catch of Phil Salt Spurred Him To Produce Matchwinning Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025

The England wicketkeeper-batter slammed an unbeaten knock of 73*(39)
12:16 am
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed siraj ipl 2025 gujarat titans gt vs rcb

‘During the break’: Former RCB Man Mohammed Siraj Reveals How CT 2025 Snub Was a Blessing Before IPL 2025

The 31-year-old laid the foundation for Gujarat Titans' victory against his former side
12:31 am
Samarnath Soory
R Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans RCB vs GT IPL 2025

‘Sometimes the Figures Don’t Justify…’: SRH Pacer Hails Gujarat Titans’ R Sai Kishore Following His Impressive Spell vs RCB in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore registered figures of 2/22 against RCB in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday.
10:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

SRH Six-Hitting Star Doubtful for KKR Clash in IPL 2025 After Yorker Injures Toe in Nets

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster has been in fine form with the bat in IPL 2025.
9:38 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.