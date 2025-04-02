‘I Was Embarrassed’: Jos Buttler Reveals How Dropped Catch of Phil Salt Spurred Him To Produce Matchwinning Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025

The England wicketkeeper-batter slammed an unbeaten knock of 73*(39)

Gujarat Titans (GT) star Jos Buttler produced a match-winning performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight (April 2) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The England wicketkeeper-batter slammed a deft unbeaten knock of 73*(39) to see GT over the finishing line comfortably.

However, the match did not start off on a great note for Buttler who had dropped explosive RCB opener Phil Salt for a duck on the very first over.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Buttler revealed that it was the wicketkeeping embarrassment that motivated him to put up a batting masterclass.

The England star said during the post-match presentation, “I was embarrassed (on his dropped catch), Salty is a dangerous batter, I tried to celebrate in a Herschelle Gibbs style, tried to celebrate way too early.”

ALSO READ:

Jos Buttler, Sai Sudarshan secure Gujarat Titans comfortable win over RCB in IPL 2025

Apart from Jos Buttler, in-form GT opener Sai Sudarshan once again looked in good touch but narrowly missed out on a third consecutive fifty, departing for 49.

After Sudarshan’s departure, Buttler combined with Sherfane Rutherford to wrap up the contest with ease with 8 wickets and 13 balls remaining.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj looked all fired up on his return to the Chinnaswamy and dented his former franchise with a stellar three-wicket haul.

For RCB, Liam Livingstone’s fifty (54 off 40) and Tim David’s late flourish (32* off 18) were the only highlights in an otherwise lacklustre batting display as they managed 169 for 8 in 20 overs.

With the defeat, RCB’s unbeaten streak ended and they also lost the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently at second with four points from three games while the Gujarat Titans also broke into the Top 4 with the win tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.