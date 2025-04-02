News
'Ekdum Bakwaas' - Mumbai Indians Star Tears Journalist Apart Denying Reports About Moving to Goa
news
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter).

'Ekdum Bakwaas' - Mumbai Indians Star Tears Journalist Apart Denying Reports About Moving to Goa

Earlier today, news emerged about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s move from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season.

Soon after, reports claimed that other cricketers can also be considering a move, with veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav playing the ‘lead role’ in the developments.

Now, the Mumbai Indians batter has himself responded to the reports by calling it ‘Bakwaas (Nonsensical)’.

Suryakumar Yadav took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

“Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas.”

The report highlighted by SKY also mentioned another MI player who might be headed for the Goa state team next domestic season.

Another Mumbai Indians star rumoured to leave Mumbai

Talented young batter Tilak Varma, who plays for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit was named in the article.

It is understood that the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) is actively recruiting players from around India following their promotion to the Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy. After securing an agreement with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the association has also approached Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma.

Notably, Goa won the Ranji Trophy Plate League last season and has subsequently been promoted to the Elite tier for the upcoming BCCI domestic season 2025-26.

However, it was a mixed bag for Goa last season as they had a good outing in red-ball cricket but contradicting performances in white-ball where they won just two games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament (SMAT) and three in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be joining Goa since he was offered the role of a captain, which wouldn’t have been possible in the Mumbai team with already proven leaders like Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has also issued Jaiswal’s No Objection Certificate (NOC).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Mumbai Indians
Ranji Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav
Yashasvi Jaiswal

