News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Is everything Not Well Between Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mumbai Cricket Association? Why Did the Opener Move to Goa?
news
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Is everything Not Well Between Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mumbai Cricket Association? Why Did the Opener Move to Goa?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has also been issued NOC from MCA.

Is everything Not Well Between Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mumbai Cricket Association? Why Did the Opener Move to Goa?

India and Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has opted to switch states in domestic cricket, making a shift from Mumbai to Goa.

It is now understood that Jaiswal has been offered captaincy in the Goa side which wouldn’t have been possible in Mumbai with senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has also issued his No Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to an MCA statement, the 23-year-old wrote, “I have had the privilege of representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and have immensely benefited from the opportunities provided by the association. However, after careful consideration of my career aspirations and personal circumstances, I have decided to seek a transfer to Goa to continue my domestic cricket journey.”

Apart from captaincy, there are a few isolated incidents too that may have also influenced Jaiswal in taking this stunning decision.

ALSO READ:

Why did Yashasvi Jaiswal move to Goa?

For the unversed, Jaiswal was once sent off the field by skipper Ajinkya Rahane during a Duleep Trophy match in 2022. Jaiswal was sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja which the veteran India star found unprofessional and subsequently sent the youngster off the field. Furthermore, Cricbuzz reports that there could be other unreported incidents that may have contributed to his sudden departure, although the captaincy offer remains the official reason.

Jaiswal will now be taking over the reins of a Goa side, which managed to win the Ranji Plate League and have been promoted to the Elite tier for the upcoming BCCI domestic season 2025-26.

However, it was a mixed bag for Goa last season as they had a good outing in red-ball cricket but contradicting performances in white-ball where they won just two games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament (SMAT) and three in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26
MCA
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related posts

India To Host South Africa Across All-Format in November-December; Check Full International Home Season Fixtures for 2025

India To Host South Africa In All Formats in November-December; Check Full India Home Season Fixtures for 2025

7:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mumbai indians ipl 2025 suryakumar yadav

Mumbai Indians Stars To Follow Yashasvi Jaiswal to Goa From Mumbai Cricket: Reports

Jaiswal had featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25
6:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Anrich Nortje Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2025

When Will Anrich Nortje Return for KKR in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Anrich Nortje has not played in the IPL 2025 so far.
6:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Former Australia Captain Suggests New Batting Position for Rohit Sharma Ahead of India's Test tour of England

Former Australia Captain Suggests New Batting Position for Rohit Sharma Ahead of India’s Test tour of England

The India captain has recently struggled to find his form in red-ball cricket.
6:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
gujarat titans ipl 2025

‘Just call it batting’: Gujarat Titans pacer frustrated with pitch conditions in IPL 2025

Batters have enjoyed their time so far in IPL 2025 with only few exceptions
5:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why is Ashwani Kumar a Huge Plus for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 MI Teammate Explains

Why is Ashwani Kumar a Huge Plus for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025? MI Teammate Explains

He scalped four wickets on his debut against KKR.
4:58 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.