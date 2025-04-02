Is everything Not Well Between Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mumbai Cricket Association? Why Did the Opener Move to Goa?

He has also been issued NOC from MCA.

India and Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has opted to switch states in domestic cricket, making a shift from Mumbai to Goa.

It is now understood that Jaiswal has been offered captaincy in the Goa side which wouldn’t have been possible in Mumbai with senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has also issued his No Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to an MCA statement, the 23-year-old wrote, “I have had the privilege of representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and have immensely benefited from the opportunities provided by the association. However, after careful consideration of my career aspirations and personal circumstances, I have decided to seek a transfer to Goa to continue my domestic cricket journey.”

Apart from captaincy, there are a few isolated incidents too that may have also influenced Jaiswal in taking this stunning decision.

Why did Yashasvi Jaiswal move to Goa?

For the unversed, Jaiswal was once sent off the field by skipper Ajinkya Rahane during a Duleep Trophy match in 2022. Jaiswal was sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja which the veteran India star found unprofessional and subsequently sent the youngster off the field. Furthermore, Cricbuzz reports that there could be other unreported incidents that may have contributed to his sudden departure, although the captaincy offer remains the official reason.

Jaiswal will now be taking over the reins of a Goa side, which managed to win the Ranji Plate League and have been promoted to the Elite tier for the upcoming BCCI domestic season 2025-26.

However, it was a mixed bag for Goa last season as they had a good outing in red-ball cricket but contradicting performances in white-ball where they won just two games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament (SMAT) and three in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

