India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal To Quit Mumbai, Set To Move to Goa for 2025–26 Domestic Season
news
Last updated: April 2, 2025

India Star To Quit Mumbai, Set To Move to Goa for 2025–26 Domestic Season

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal To Quit Mumbai, Set To Move to Goa for 2025–26 Domestic Season

In a bombshell development coming in, star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to switch bases for the upcoming domestic season. The dynamic left-hander, who has come up the ranks while representing Mumbai, will now change his allegiances to Goa for the 2025-26 season.

Previously, Arjun Tendulkar had opted for a similar route, in a bid to get more chances due to high competition within the Mumbai side.

On the other hand, there is no official confirmation on the reason behind Jaiswal’s move yet.

“Yes, Jaiswal has decided to move to Goa. He will soon apply to the Mumbai Cricket Association for a No-Objection Certificate to move to Goa,” a source told TOI

He has even obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for Mumbai in 2019

Jaiswal began his first-class career with Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2019, facing Chhattisgarh in his debut match. Since then, the 23-year-old has amassed 3,712 runs in 36 first-class games, including 12 centuries and an equal number of half-centuries, with most of these runs coming while representing Mumbai.

Though originally from Bhadohi village in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal shares a strong bond with Mumbai, the city where he has developed his cricketing journey. During his early years, he would often sleep in the tent of Muslim United SC at Azad Maidan and even sold panipuris in the evenings to support himself—until his coach and mentor, Jwala Singh, brought him to his home in Santa Cruz.

Jaiswal first made waves with his prolific performances for Rizvi Springfield School in the Harris Shield, a prestigious Under-16 inter-school tournament. His consistent performances earned him spots in Mumbai’s Under-16, Under-19, and Under-23 squads before he eventually broke into the senior Mumbai team.

