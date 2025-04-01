News
Rohit Sharma Ignored, Universe Boss Chris Gayle Picks His All-Time IPL XI ft. 4 CSK Stars
news
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Rohit Sharma Ignored, Universe Boss Chris Gayle Picks His All-Time IPL XI ft. 4 CSK Stars

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He also included three RCB greats in his list.

Rohit Sharma Ignored, Universe Boss Chris Gayle Picks His All-Time IPL XI ft. 4 CSK Stars

The West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle recently revealed his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI in an interview with Inside Sport. The former RCB player included four Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars alongside three Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) greats to form the squad.

As an opener, he picked RCB stalwart Virat Kohli alongside himself. Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma missed out on a place. At No.3, he chose Suresh Raina. Another RCB legend, AB de Villiers, found himself at four in Gayle’s XI. The fifth, sixth, and seventh positions belonged to CSK players. He named Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and Dwayne Bravo for those places, respectively. At No.9, he has kept Kolkata Knight Riders’ prime all-rounder Sunil Narine.

Notably, the 45-year-old wanted to include Lasith Malinga in his team. But he already added four foreign players to his all-time IPL XI. Instead, Gayle picked MI’s Jasprit Bumrah and RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He also named Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal as the spin-bowling partner of Narine.

ALSO READ:

Chris Gayle IPL Career

The Universe Boss made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2009. Gayle has played a total of 142 matches in his 12-year-long IPL career. He scored 4,965 runs with 31 half-centuries and six hundreds to his name. He holds the record for the highest individual score in an IPL match. The batter went berserk against the Pune Warriors in 2013 to score 175 not out in just 66 balls.

He also hit 357 over-boundaries to become the highest six-hitter in the history of the IPL. Three stalwarts of Indian cricket, Rohit, Kohli, and MS Dhoni, follow Gayle on that list. So far, they have struck 281, 276, and 255 sixes, respectively.

AB de Villiers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Chennai Super Kings
Chris Gayle
Dwayne Bravo
Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

