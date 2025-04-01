News
Former Captain and World Cup Winner Charlotte Edwards Named New Head Coach of England
news
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Former Captain and World Cup Winner Named New Head Coach of England Cricket Team

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The person will be taking over the reins from Jon Lewis

Former Captain and World Cup Winner Charlotte Edwards Named New Head Coach of England

England has named former skipper Charlotte Edwards as the new head coach of the Women’s Cricket team. She will be taking over the reins from Jon Lewis, who was sacked following England’s 16-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the Women’s Ashes in January.

Speaking after the development, Edwards was quoted as saying in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday April 1,

“I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women’s cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success”.

Former Captain and World Cup Winner Charlotte Edwards Named New Head Coach of England Cricket Team

Edwards, a five-time Ashes winner during her playing days, has achieved significant success in franchise cricket too and has frequently been considered a strong candidate for the England coaching role.

The ECB appointed the 45-year-old after a disappointing winter campaign. England’s struggles included an early exit from the T20 World Cup group stage and then a crushing defeat to Australia in the multi-format Women’s Ashes.

Edward’s first assignment will be to lead England in an upcoming T20 series against the West Indies early next month. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series against the same opponents, serving as crucial preparation for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

One of her first major decisions will be selecting a new captain, as Heather Knight was also relieved of her duties after the team’s poor winter performances.

Notably, Edwards had previously been a frontrunner for the England coaching position in 2022 before Lewis ultimately succeeded Lisa Keightley.

Charlotte Edwards
ECB
England Women's Cricket Team

