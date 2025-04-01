News
Virat Kohli Gives BIG Verdict on His Availability for 2027 ODI World Cup
news
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Virat Kohli Gives BIG Verdict On His Availability For 2027 ODI World Cup

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Virat Kohli Gives BIG Verdict on His Availability for 2027 ODI World Cup

Veteran Virat Kohli shared his future plans for Team India during The Walkers List event by Johnnie Walker, held in Mumbai. When asked an interesting question, the national icon revealed his ambition to win the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Badminton star Saina Nehwal also graced the event.

The presenter asked, “Seeing in the present, any hints about the next big step?”

Kohli responded, “The next big step? I don’t know. Maybe try to win the next World Cup 2027.”

The audience erupted with roars after hearing that Kohli is keen to play for at least another 2.5 years. The multi-national tournament will be held in October and November, jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Watch Virat Kohli’s video here:

Kohli’s statement puts an end to speculations about his retirement from the 50-over format. Last year, following India’s T20 World Cup victory, both Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma retired from the shortest format of the game. Since then, rumors have swirled about their potential retirement from ODIs as well. Recently, after India’s Champions Trophy win, similar rumors resurfaced, involving not only Kohli and Rohit but also all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

This news must have put Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans at ease.



Virat Kohli in ODIs

Popularly known as “The King,” Kohli has earned the title with his staggering stats across all formats, especially in ODIs. His comparisons to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, though sometimes contentious, are a testament to the immense impact he has had on Indian cricket. Even at 36, Kohli remains one of the fittest athletes in the country. His dedication to fitness has inspired countless individuals, both within cricket and beyond.

While his long list of statistics, records set, and broken will fill pages, let’s take a look at his overall impact in the one-day matches. Playing in 290 innings, Kohli has amassed 14,181 runs with a high score of 183. He’s only the third batter (behind Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara) to cross the 14K landmark in ODI cricket. He holds a jaw-dropping strike rate of 93.34 while maintaining an average of 57.88. He has smashed 51 hundreds (two more than Tendulkar) in this format of the game along with 74 half-centuries.

During the Champions Trophy in Dubai, Kohli crafted 218 runs from five games, which included a stunning century against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kohli is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In two matches so far, Kohli has made 90 runs and contributed to the team’s win. At the start of the season, he received a memento for playing all 18 seasons of IPL for the same franchise. He’s also one of the four players to feature in all IPL seasons since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Undoubtedly, Kohli plays in a league of his own. The non-retirement news in his ODI journey will be celebrated like a festival across India.

He will don the RCB outfit on April 2 when they face Gujarat Titans for another IPL 2025 clash, their first at their home den in Bengaluru.

2027 ODI World Cup
India
Virat Kohli
World Cup 2027

