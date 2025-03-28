Virat Kohli Masterminds Key CSK Wicket for RCB, Asks Rajat Patidar to Review Caught Behind

Virat Kohli masterminded the dismissal of DeepakHooda during the CS/K vs RCB IPL 2025 match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli’s tactical brilliance led to the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Deepak Hooda during their clash in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

How Deepak Hooda’s not out was overturned

Deepak Hooda was caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, but the on-field umpire gave him not out. Rajat Patidar made the T signal for the review quite early, but replays showed that it was Virat Kohli who persuaded Patidar, the new RCB skipper, to take the review. That move from Kohli to persuade Patidar for the review was a game-changer as it resulted with the dismissal of Deepak Hooda.

It was short of length ball outside off from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hooda went with the shot but took a very faint edge off the bat en route to Jitesh Sharma. Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 26/3 in 4.4 overs during their run chase of 197.

No end to CSK’s woes

The woes for Chennai Super Kings did not end there, however, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They lost Sam Curran in the ninth over, Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube in the 13th over, and Ravichandran Ashwin in the 16th over. Among all these batters, only Rachin Ravindra managed to convert from a start to a fighting knock, as he scored 41 runs off 31 balls.

At the time of writing this report, Chennai Super Kings were 101/7 in 16.3 overs, with MS Dhoni having lined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

Earlier, a knock of 51 from Rajat Patidar along with knocks from Phil Salt (32), Virat Kohli (31) and Devdutt Padikkal (27) led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 196/7 from 20 overs.

Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians in their first game whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru had got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders.

