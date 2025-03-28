Chepauk DJ Trolls RCB Star With Trending Music After His Dismissal vs CSK in IPL 2025

He made 12 runs off six balls.

During the CSK vs RCB clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the DJ at the venue playfully trolled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma. Ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, RCB had posted a preview video on their social media handles.

Amid the friendly camaraderie between the two teams, one video featured Jitesh humming a recently viral song with the lyrics: “Dosa, idli, sambhar, chutney, chutney.”

The stadium crowd erupted with laughter when the DJ played the same music after Jitesh’s dismissal in the 18th over of the match.

Watch the post-dismissal video here:

"Dosa, Sambhar, Chutney, Chutney" playing by DJ when Jitesh Sharma got out at Chepauk.



pic.twitter.com/nGWoI22DjL — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2025

Watch the RCB preview video here:

𝗞𝗼𝗹𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗮 🛬 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗶: 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀



How to beat the heat? And where to eat? Our players and coaches have the perfect recipe and travel guide for Chennai, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. Watch now! 👀#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/BxF3qxGGNM — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2025

Jitesh Sharma in RCB vs CSK clash

The wicketkeeper batter walked in to bat at the sixth position. Jitesh slammed a six on just his second ball. He scored another boundary before getting dismissed after making just 12 runs from six deliveries.

Ahead of the CSK clash, Jitesh was talking about playing impactful knocks of 50 runs from nine or 10 balls.

He said, “Keep a cool head. Play a short innings, score 50 off 9 or 10 balls, finish the match early, and go home.”

Jitesh’s role was limited to wicketkeeping during RCB’s first clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was expected to play a solid cameo lower down the order on a spin-friendly pitch against a spin-heavy attack tonight. However, he disappointed RCB fans with a no-show while the Chepauk DJ took advantage for a playful troll.

Barring the inaugural season in 2008, RCB hold an unfortunate record of never beating CSK in Chepauk. However, under new captain Rajat Patidar, it may be time to bury old statistics as the team is eyeing its second IPL win at this venue. After 88/6 at the end of 14 overs, CSK look rather uncomfortable in response to RCB’s 196/7.

