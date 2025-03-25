‘Score 50 off 10, Go Home’ – RCB Star Makes Cool Comment As Team Heads to CSK for IPL 2025 Clash

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach. In a video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jitesh said to keep the composure and play impactful knocks like 50 in nine or ten balls.

“Keep a cool head. Play a short innings, score 50 off 9 or 10 balls, finish the match early, and go home.”

RCB will have a herculean task in their next game when they face the five-time champions CSK in Chennai. CSK are formidable in such conditions, and their bowling attack is designed to ace home games, as visible in the last fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The ball will grip and turn more in Chepauk, and spinners will rule the proceedings again, making life arduous for RCB batters known for their big hitting. They must be smarter with the willow to remain competitive, for their shot-making ability might not work here, especially once the ball becomes slightly old.

What role will Jitesh Sharma play in the clash against CSK?

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings. RCB might probably use him at No.6, where his role will be to score briskly and provide impetus to the innings in the lower order.

However, Jitesh can be promoted in the batting order, especially for this game, due to his superior capabilities against spinners. He is a better spin player than Liam Livingstone, who batted at No.5 in the previous game.

Hence, Jitesh might be better suited to counter the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad on the slow and low Chennai track. This will also allow Livingstone to face more overs of pace, even though the spinners will do the heavy lifting.

Whatever batting position he plays, Jitesh’s role will be more pronounced in this game, and he must step up. If RCB are to win the contest, his spin-hitting value must come into play in Chennai.

