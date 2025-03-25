News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against CSK in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

‘Score 50 off 10, Go Home’ – RCB Star Makes Cool Comment As Team Heads to CSK for IPL 2025 Clash

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings.

Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against CSK in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach.

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach. In a video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jitesh said to keep the composure and play impactful knocks like 50 in nine or ten balls.

“Keep a cool head. Play a short innings, score 50 off 9 or 10 balls, finish the match early, and go home.”

RCB will have a herculean task in their next game when they face the five-time champions CSK in Chennai. CSK are formidable in such conditions, and their bowling attack is designed to ace home games, as visible in the last fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI).

ALSO READ:

The ball will grip and turn more in Chepauk, and spinners will rule the proceedings again, making life arduous for RCB batters known for their big hitting. They must be smarter with the willow to remain competitive, for their shot-making ability might not work here, especially once the ball becomes slightly old.

What role will Jitesh Sharma play in the clash against CSK?

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings. RCB might probably use him at No.6, where his role will be to score briskly and provide impetus to the innings in the lower order.

However, Jitesh can be promoted in the batting order, especially for this game, due to his superior capabilities against spinners. He is a better spin player than Liam Livingstone, who batted at No.5 in the previous game.

Hence, Jitesh might be better suited to counter the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad on the slow and low Chennai track. This will also allow Livingstone to face more overs of pace, even though the spinners will do the heavy lifting.

Whatever batting position he plays, Jitesh’s role will be more pronounced in this game, and he must step up. If RCB are to win the contest, his spin-hitting value must come into play in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK vs RCB
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Sanjeev Goenka Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 lsg vs dc

Rishabh Pant And Sanjeev Goenka Seen Engaging in Discussion After LSG Loss vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

It wasn't the first time LSG owner had a post-match discussion with his team's captain
11:13 am
Samarnath Soory
3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn't Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma

3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn’t Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma

However Ashutosh was not the only player RCB targeted but could not sign.
10:37 am
Sagar Paul
After Lucknow Super Giants’ close one-wicket defeat last night, Rishabh Pant and Lance Klusener made contrasting comments.

Rishabh Pant and LSG Asst Coach Lance Klusener Contradict Each Other After Heartbreaking Defeat vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant felt they had scored enough runs on that kind of track, even if they lost the momentum in the second half.
11:04 am
Darpan Jain
ashutosh sharma celebration switch hit dc vs lsg ipl 2025 delhi capitals kevin pietersen

Who was Ashutosh Sharma’s Switch Hit Celebration For After Stunning Knock for Delhi Capitals? WATCH VIDEO

11:49 pm
CX Staff Writer
ashutosh sharma dc vs lsg ipl 2025

How Rishabh Pant And Co. Reacted to Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma Pulling Off a Remarkable Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in Best Game of IPL 2025 So Far

11:49 pm
CX Staff Writer

LSG Youngster Digvesh Rathi Threatens to Mankad Ashutosh Sharma at Non-Striker’s End During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 17th over of Delhi Capitals' innings which was bowled by youngster Digvesh Rathi.
12:01 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.