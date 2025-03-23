‘Sign of Bigger Things’: RCB Mentor Backs Batter’s Intent Despite Unimpressive Outing vs KKR in IPL 2025 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got off to a winning start in IPL 2025 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik has backed batter Devdut Padikkal’s intent despite an unimpressive outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik hails Devdutt Padikkal

Padikkal managed to score just 10 runs off as man balls. Padikkal, who has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before, was acquired by the franchise for his base price of INR 2 crore.

“Sometimes small things go unnoticed. In the buildup to the tournament, there has been a lot of work one boy has put in —Devdutt Padikkal, purely the way he wants to play and make difference for his team.

“A lot of people practice stuff, but to take it into a game, have the courage, go out there, back yourself, do it. It might not be a big partnership, but what he has showed today is a sign of some big things to come,” Karthik said while addressing the rest of the RCB squad after the match. A video of Karthik’s speech was uploaded on RCB’s social media handles.

Padikkal played for the three-time IPL finalists in 2020 and 2021. He scored 473 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2020 (Five fifties) and followed it up by scoring 411 runs from 14 matches (One fifty, One century) in 2021. He then had stints with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before returning to RCB.

How RCB defeated KKR in IPL 2025 opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to field first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Despite losing Quinton de Kock in the first over, Sunil Narine (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (56) forged a 103-run stand for the second wicket.

ALSO READ:

But the defending champions started losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 174/8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were aggressive from the start with openers Virat Kohli (59) and Phil Salt (56) forging a 95-run stand before the latter was dismissed. Despite the dismissal of Padikkal, RCB never lost the plot as skipper Rajat Patidar (34) and all-rounder Liam Livingstone (15) played vital knocks. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday (March 28).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube