Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation making his debut against CSK in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation replacing Jasprit Bumrah against CSK in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired by the five-time IPL winners for his base price of 30 lakhs.

Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation making his debut against CSK in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) handed young Andhra pacer Satyanaryana Raju his debut in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who will be replacing talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the five-time IPL winners for his base price of 30 lakhs.

Notably, Bumrah is currently rehabbing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for his back injury and according to the latest reports, he will at least miss the first three matches for MI in IPL 2025.

Satyanarayana Raju has been impressive in domestic cricket

Satyanarayana Raju shot to fame with his performances in the Andhra Premier League 2024 where the right-arm fast bowler delivered an impressive performance, securing eight wickets in seven matches while plying his trade for the Rayalaseema Kings with an economy rate of 6.15.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, Raju represented Andhra in seven matches, taking seven wickets at an average of 26.85 and maintaining an economy rate of 8.23.

Additionally, he contributed to his state team in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy as well, where he claimed 16 wickets across six games

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians struggle early against CSK

Speaking about the match, the Mumbai Indians are batting first and currently struggling after having lost two early wickets in openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton. For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed has dealt both blows to put the Yellow Army in control of the proceedings.

At the time of writing this report, the Mumbai Indians scoreboard read 30 for 2 in 4 overs with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks currently batting at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

CSK vs MI
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
Satyanarayan Raju

