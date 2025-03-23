Why Is Devon Conway Not In CSK Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians In The IPL 2025 El Clasico

The Kiwi opener has been pivotal member of the CSK squad for a while now

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway has been left out of Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Conway, who has been part of CSK squad since 2022 and played a pivotal role in their 2023 title triumph with 672 runs from 15 innings. However, the left-hander has been left out for his compatriot and another southpaw Rachin Ravindra for the clash dubbed as IPL’s El Clasico. Rachin had played 10 matches for CSK last season and scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 160 while partnering captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top.

CSK has also left out Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana out of the playing XI as all the overseas slots were filled with Noor Ahmed, Rachin, Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran.

More to follow..