News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
devon conway ipl 2025 csk vs mi
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

Why Is Devon Conway Not In CSK Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians In The IPL 2025 El Clasico

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Kiwi opener has been pivotal member of the CSK squad for a while now

devon conway ipl 2025 csk vs mi

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway has been left out of Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Conway, who has been part of CSK squad since 2022 and played a pivotal role in their 2023 title triumph with 672 runs from 15 innings. However, the left-hander has been left out for his compatriot and another southpaw Rachin Ravindra for the clash dubbed as IPL’s El Clasico. Rachin had played 10 matches for CSK last season and scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 160 while partnering captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top.

CSK has also left out Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana out of the playing XI as all the overseas slots were filled with Noor Ahmed, Rachin, Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran.

More to follow..

Chennai Super Kings
Devon Conway
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rachin Ravindra
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Related posts

Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation making his debut against CSK in IPL 2025

Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation making his debut against CSK in IPL 2025

He was acquired by the five-time IPL winners for his base price of 30 lakhs.
7:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ishan Kishan injury SRH vs RR IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan Injured After Record Breaking Knock on SRH Debut in IPL 2025; Visuals Paint Concerning Picture

7:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
Why Is Suryakumar Yadav, And Not Hardik Pandya Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

Why Is Suryakumar Yadav, And Not Hardik Pandya Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya had confirmed the news in the pre-season press conference.
7:24 pm
Sandip Pawar
Matheesha Pathirana CSK vs MI IPL 2025

Why is Matheesha Pathirana Not in CSK Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 El Clasico

Matheesha Pathirana is not part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
7:55 pm
Vishnu PN
Pat Cummins was spot-on while picking Simarjeet Singh as one of the players to watch out for in IPL 2025.

Meet Simarjeet Singh: The Pacer Who Dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag on SRH Debut

A 27-year-old pacer, Simarjeet Singh plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and is among the quickest bowlers in the arena.
7:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Did Andre Russell Not Bowl for KKR in Their 1st Game vs RCB in IPL 2025? Ajinkya Rahane Explains

Why Did Andre Russell Not Bowl for KKR in Their 1st Game vs RCB in IPL 2025? Ajinkya Rahane Explains

He also managed to score just four runs.
6:27 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.