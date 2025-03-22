News
Hardik Pandya Praises Brother Krunal Pandya for Game-Changing Spell in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Hardik Pandya Praises Brother Krunal Pandya for Game-Changing Spell in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The new RCB recruit finished with impressive figures of 4-0-29-3.

Hardik Pandya Praises Brother Krunal Pandya for Game-Changing Spell in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Krunal Pandya played a crucial role with the ball during the KKR vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener earlier today at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Bought for INR 5.75 crores by RCB, Krunal gave a sheer testament to his utility by putting up a disciplined bowling performance on a batting friendly pitch.

Krunal managed to stop the run-flow while picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs.

The 33-year-old RCB recruit picked up the key wickets of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer and the dangerous Rinku Singh and finished his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-29-3.

Following this superb display, Krunal’s brother and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya took to social media to heap plaudits by putting up an Instagram story.

ALSO READ:

After Krunal Pandya impressed with the ball, Kohli, Salt deliver with the bat as RCB demolish KKR in IPL 2025 opener

Courtesy of Krunal’s superior bowling, RCB managed to restrict KKR to 174 for 8 in their 20 overs despite the defending champions managing over 100 runs in the first 10 overs.

For KKR, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31) and Sunil Narine (44 off 26) were the highlights in an otherwise lacklustre batting display. Young talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi also played a crucial cameo of 30 from 22 balls.

However, the total seemed to be quite low to defend RCB as they chased down the target comfortably in the end with 7 wickets and 22 balls remaining. Former KKR star who joined RCB for IPL 2025, Phil Salt blasted a 31-ball 56 while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59* off 36 to see RCB over the finishing line.

The Bengaluru-based outfit will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28 while KKR take on Rajasthan Royals on March 26.

