4,6, 4,4: Phil Salt Destroys Varun Chakravarthy During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt looked at his fiery best, taking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spin stalwart Varun Chakravarthy to the cleaners during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season opener.

In the fourth over of the RCB innings, Salt took on the attack to Varun by slamming him for three boundaries and a maximum as the KKR spinner leaked a total of 21 runs in it.

Salt’s fireworks, along with Kohli helped RCB register a staggering 80 for 0 in the powerplay.

Speaking about the match, KKR batted first and posted a total of 174 for 8 in their 20 overs. After opener Quinton de Kock departed cheaply for 4, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine put up an explosive 103-run stand as KKR put up 107 for 2 in the first 10 overs.

However, the RCB bowlers showed strong character to pull themselves back in the contest to conceded just 67 runs while picking up six wickets in the next 10 overs. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the RCB bowlers with his figures of 3 for 29 from his quota of four overs.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard read 86 for 0 in 7 overs with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli currently in the middle.

