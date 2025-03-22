News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
4,6, 4,4: Phil Salt Destroys Varun Chakravarthy During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: March 22, 2025

4,6, 4,4: Phil Salt Destroys Varun Chakravarthy During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Varun leaked 21 runs from the over.

4,6, 4,4: Phil Salt Destroys Varun Chakravarthy During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt looked at his fiery best, taking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spin stalwart Varun Chakravarthy to the cleaners during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season opener.

In the fourth over of the RCB innings, Salt took on the attack to Varun by slamming him for three boundaries and a maximum as the KKR spinner leaked a total of 21 runs in it.

Salt’s fireworks, along with Kohli helped RCB register a staggering 80 for 0 in the powerplay.

Watch the video of Salt’s carnage below.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt gets RCB off to a flying start in run-chase

Speaking about the match, KKR batted first and posted a total of 174 for 8 in their 20 overs. After opener Quinton de Kock departed cheaply for 4, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine put up an explosive 103-run stand as KKR put up 107 for 2 in the first 10 overs.

However, the RCB bowlers showed strong character to pull themselves back in the contest to conceded just 67 runs while picking up six wickets in the next 10 overs. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the RCB bowlers with his figures of 3 for 29 from his quota of four overs.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard read 86 for 0 in 7 overs with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli currently in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
KKR vs RCB
Phil Salt
Varun Chakravarthy

Related posts

Sunil Narine Hit Wicket KKR vs RCB Rajat Patidar Appeal IPL 2025

WATCH Sunil Narine Given Not Out Despite Hit-Wicket Appeal From Rajat Patidar During KKR vs RCB, Reason Revealed

10:22 pm
CX Staff Writer
Ramandeep Singh catch attempt kkr vs rcb ipl 2025

KKR Player Nearly Twists Wrists Attempting Virat Kohli’s Catch in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The 27-year-old twisted his right arm awkwardly but seemed to be fine
10:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
SRH Sensation Abhishek Sharma Gets Ready for IPL 2025 by Shattering Glass of Stadium Fire Extinguisher in Practice [WATCH]

SRH Sensation Gets Ready for IPL 2025 By Shattering Glass Pane of Fire Extinguisher With A Huge Six [WATCH]

Some of his hits caused more damage than intended.
March 20, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes Matheesha Pathirana for a Boundary During CSK Practice Session Before IPL 2025

[WATCH] Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes Matheesha Pathirana for a Boundary During CSK Practice Session Before IPL 2025

He hit a low yorker straight back over the bowler’s head.
March 19, 2025
Sagar Paul
K Shrijith catch Mumbai Indians practice match IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Youngster Snatches Jaw-Dropping Rebound Catch In Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

The Mumbai Indians youngster was at his athletic best as he took the catch during a practice match ahead of IPL 2025.
March 18, 2025
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Tilak Varma Pulls Out Shubam Gill’s ‘Century Celebration’ After Dismissing SKY in Mumbai Indians Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

[WATCH] Tilak Varma Pulls Out Shubman Gill’s ‘Century Celebration’ After Dismissing SKY in Mumbai Indians Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

March 19, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.