Virat Kohli
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Why Was Virat Kohli, And Not MS Dhoni and Others, Felicitated with the IPL 18 Memento Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

Ahead of today’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli was felicitated with a special memento.

Kohli received the IPL 18 accolade for being the only player in IPL history to play for one team in his whole career. Notably, while many would also think of the same for MS Dhoni who is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he had plied his tried for the Rising Pune Super Giants when CSK was banned during IPL 2016 and IPL 2017.

Virat Kohli was handed over the memento by Bollywood King and KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan.

Shah Rukh said, “Virat Kohli is the only player who has been playing in the IPL since 2008 and since then has played for only one franchise, RCB.”

ALSO READ:

KKR vs RCB to kickstart IPL 2025 proceedings

Defending champions KKR will look to get off to a winning start as they take on new captain Rajat Patidar-led RCB in the first match of IPL 2025.

The three-time winners will also have a new leader in Ajinkya Rahane after letting go off Shreyas Iyer, who will now be leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

While Rahane will have a task cut-out to marshal his troops in KKR’s title defence, Patidar on the other hand will be gunning to become the first RCB captain who can lead the side to their elusive maiden IPL title.

Speaking about the match, RCB has won the toss and Patidar put KKR to bat first.

