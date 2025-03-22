6 Sixes Sensation To Open for PBKS in IPL 2025? Coach Ricky Ponting Drops BIG Hint

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

Young six-hitting sensation Priyansh Arya, who was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 3.8 crores, is an exciting talent to watch out for.

The 24-year-old has looked in good form in the pre-season practice matches too. In one game, Priyansh slammed a quickfire 72 runs from just 31 balls while forming a solid partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who made 66 runs from 42 balls for PBKS Team A.

His tremendous potential has now put him in contention for an opening spot alongside Prabhsimran, with the other options being Australian Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis.

Echoing on the same lines, PBKS coach Ricky Ponting hinted that the Delhi left-hander has a strong chance of making his debut, but will depend on the overseas composition in the match.

Speaking at the meta-creators event organized at New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh, Ponting said,

“Priyansh Arya, I think, is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he’s very exciting.”

Priyansh rose to prominence last year after his impressive performance for the South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 608 runs in just 10 matches. However, he stole the headlines when he hit six consecutive sixes in a game against the North Delhi Strikers.

In addition to his DPL success, Priyansh delivered strong performances for Delhi in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He topped the scoring charts for his team, accumulating 325 runs across nine matches at an average of 40.62 and a striking strike rate of 176.63. His contributions included a century and a half-century, further solidifying his reputation as a key player.

