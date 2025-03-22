News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Former India Opener Predicts Underrated Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Stars As IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap Winners
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Former India Opener Predicts Underrated Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Stars As IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap Winners

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both players will face off when GT play PBKS at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

Former India Opener Predicts Underrated Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Stars As IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap Winners

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has made his predictions for IPL 2025, backing Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh to win two of the biggest individual awards this season.

According to him, Sai Sudharsan may end up with the Orange Cap for most runs scored, and Arshdeep Singh is his choice for the Purple Cap as the top wicket-taker.

Interestingly, both players will face each other when Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

Wasim Jaffer shared a post on social media saying IPL is almost here. He asked fans to share their predictions for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

ALSO READ:

Sai Sudharsan’s Consistent Rise in the IPL

Gujarat Titans kept Sai Sudharsan ahead of IPL 2025 by paying INR 8.50 crore. The left-handed batter had a great season last year, scoring 527 runs in 12 matches. He averaged 47.90 and had a strike rate of 141.29. He was GT’s highest run-scorer in 2024 and finished sixth in the overall list. Sai has been improving every year. In his first IPL season in 2022, he scored 145 runs in 5 matches, then 362 runs in 8 matches in 2023, and finally 527 runs in 12 games last year. Because of this progress, many believe he could have another strong season and be a top contender for the Orange Cap.

Arshdeep Singh’s Impressive Wicket-Taking Form

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh also had his best season in 2024. He picked up 19 wickets in 14 matches, with an average of 26.58 and an economy of 10.03. Punjab Kings did not retain him at first but bought him back at the IPL 2025 auction for INR 18 crore by using their Right-to-Match card. Arshdeep has been very consistent, taking 17 wickets in 2023 and 19 wickets last year. With his ability to take wickets regularly, he is definitely in the race for the Purple Cap this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans
IPL
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Sai Sudharsan
Wasim Jaffer

Related posts

Not Narine or Varun, Former RCB Coach Predicts KKR Bowler Who’s a ‘Real Threat’ for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Opener

Not Narine or Varun, Former RCB Coach Predicts KKR Bowler Who’s a ‘Real Threat’ for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Opener

He added that the pacer can be highly effective if he finds his rhythm
2:47 pm
Sagar Paul
Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Pyla Avinash Punjab Kings Intra Squad Game IPL 2025

Australia Duo, Unknown Domestic Star Shine for Punjab Kings in Intra Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

2:07 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajat Patidar has always been clear about his choices and how to run his team, as depicted by his leadership skills in domestic competitions.

‘Earned Respect of Entire Team’ – RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Backed To Thrive in New Role in IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar has always been clear about his choices and how to run his team, as depicted by his leadership skills in domestic competitions.
12:04 pm
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings (PBKS) coaching department seems to be in awe of Vishnu Vinod’s hitting abilities ahead of IPL 2025.

‘Watch Out for This Guy’ – Former Mumbai Indians Pick Set To Be X-Factor Impact Player Option for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025

The batter was hitting them cleanly, whacking as many as ten sixes in a video posted by the official handle of PBKS.
10:50 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Eye Taksin Ahmed As IPL 2025 Injury Replacement

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Eye Bangladesh Pacer As IPL 2025 Injury Replacement With Pace Department in Broken State

In a recent interview, he confirmed that the LSG management had approached him.
12:50 pm
Sagar Paul
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has named former CSK speedster Simarjeet Singh a player to watch for in IPL 2025.

Pat Cummins Names Former CSK Talent as One of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Players to Watch Out for in IPL 2025

According to Cummins, Simarjeet is “exciting”, and the SRH captain seems highly impressed with the skill sets of the pacer.
12:52 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.