Former India Opener Predicts Underrated Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Stars As IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap Winners

Both players will face off when GT play PBKS at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has made his predictions for IPL 2025, backing Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh to win two of the biggest individual awards this season.

According to him, Sai Sudharsan may end up with the Orange Cap for most runs scored, and Arshdeep Singh is his choice for the Purple Cap as the top wicket-taker.

Interestingly, both players will face each other when Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

Wasim Jaffer shared a post on social media saying IPL is almost here. He asked fans to share their predictions for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

IPL is almost here. Drop your orange cap, purple cap predictions below. I'm leaning towards Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep. #IPL2025 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 22, 2025

ALSO READ:

Sai Sudharsan’s Consistent Rise in the IPL

Gujarat Titans kept Sai Sudharsan ahead of IPL 2025 by paying INR 8.50 crore. The left-handed batter had a great season last year, scoring 527 runs in 12 matches. He averaged 47.90 and had a strike rate of 141.29. He was GT’s highest run-scorer in 2024 and finished sixth in the overall list. Sai has been improving every year. In his first IPL season in 2022, he scored 145 runs in 5 matches, then 362 runs in 8 matches in 2023, and finally 527 runs in 12 games last year. Because of this progress, many believe he could have another strong season and be a top contender for the Orange Cap.

Arshdeep Singh’s Impressive Wicket-Taking Form

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh also had his best season in 2024. He picked up 19 wickets in 14 matches, with an average of 26.58 and an economy of 10.03. Punjab Kings did not retain him at first but bought him back at the IPL 2025 auction for INR 18 crore by using their Right-to-Match card. Arshdeep has been very consistent, taking 17 wickets in 2023 and 19 wickets last year. With his ability to take wickets regularly, he is definitely in the race for the Purple Cap this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.