Punjab Kings Youngster Makes Big Push for Starting XI Spot in IPL 2025 With Practice Match Performance

Priyansh Arya, a 24-year-old batter, is making a strong case to be part of Punjab Kings’ playing XI in IPL 2025. The team bought him for INR 3.8 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after his good performances in domestic cricket last year.

In a recent practice match for Punjab Kings, Priyansh impressed everyone with his batting. He scored 72 runs from just 31 balls, showing his power-hitting ability. He also had a solid partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who made 66 runs from 42 balls for PBKS Team A.

Priyansh’s Breakthrough Season in Delhi Premier League

Priyansh became well-known last year when he played for South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He was the top run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 608 runs in 10 matches.

He also performed well for Delhi in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Priyansh was the top scorer for his team, making 325 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 176.63. His performance included one century and one half-century.

Priyansh Arya Eyes IPL Debut With Punjab Kings

Now, Priyansh is hoping to make his IPL debut with Punjab Kings. The team will begin their IPL 2025 campaign under captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting. PBKS will play their first match of IPL 2025 on March 25 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Priyansh Arya is in good form and did well in the practice match. Because of this, he has a strong chance of getting into the playing XI this season. Punjab Kings often give young players a chance, and Priyansh looks ready to make the most of his opportunity.

