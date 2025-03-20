News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Punjab Kings Youngster Makes Big Push for Starting XI Spot in IPL 2025 With Practice Match Performance
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Punjab Kings Youngster Makes Big Push for Starting XI Spot in IPL 2025 With Practice Match Performance

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He scored 72 runs from just 31 balls, showing his power-hitting ability.

Punjab Kings Youngster Makes Big Push for Starting XI Spot in IPL 2025 With Practice Match Performance

Priyansh Arya, a 24-year-old batter, is making a strong case to be part of Punjab Kings’ playing XI in IPL 2025. The team bought him for INR 3.8 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after his good performances in domestic cricket last year.

In a recent practice match for Punjab Kings, Priyansh impressed everyone with his batting. He scored 72 runs from just 31 balls, showing his power-hitting ability. He also had a solid partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who made 66 runs from 42 balls for PBKS Team A.

Priyansh’s Breakthrough Season in Delhi Premier League

Priyansh became well-known last year when he played for South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He was the top run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 608 runs in 10 matches.

He also performed well for Delhi in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Priyansh was the top scorer for his team, making 325 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 176.63. His performance included one century and one half-century.

ALSO READ:

Priyansh Arya Eyes IPL Debut With Punjab Kings

Now, Priyansh is hoping to make his IPL debut with Punjab Kings. The team will begin their IPL 2025 campaign under captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting. PBKS will play their first match of IPL 2025 on March 25 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Priyansh Arya is in good form and did well in the practice match. Because of this, he has a strong chance of getting into the playing XI this season. Punjab Kings often give young players a chance, and Priyansh looks ready to make the most of his opportunity.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
PBKS
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings

Related posts

‘Now, It’s My Turn’: KKR Star Declares Intent to Give His All in IPL 2025

He was brought back to the team for INR 23.75 crore.
2:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Jake Fraser-McGurk Practice Match

Delhi Capitals Star Slams 100 off 37 Balls in Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

This knock could be a big boost for both him and the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2025.
2:10 pm
Sagar Paul

‘IPL Won’t Tolerate…’ – Adam Gilchrist Warns Delhi Capitals Star Ahead of IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals youngster has been struggling for form in the last few months.
1:55 pm
Sandip Pawar
IPL set to lift ban on saliva for IPL 2025

Great News for Bowlers as BCCI Considers Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

The IPL is also considering a move that can expand the usage of DRS in the new season
1:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj Shows Great Rhythm for Gujarat Titans in Intra Squad Practice Match Before IPL 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 snub seems to have fired up the Hyderabadi fast bowler
1:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson To Miss First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Youngster As Captain

Sanju Samson To Not Captain For First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Names Youngster As Captain

Sanju Samson will play as a batter until he is fully fit.
12:40 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy