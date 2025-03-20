News
Punjab Kings Star Smashes 85 (41) in Practice Game Before IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Sagar Paul
His batting will be highly crucial for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings Star Smashes 85 (41) in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Punjab Kings’ star player and captain Shreyas Iyer played a great innings in a practice match before IPL 2025. He scored 85 runs from just 41 balls.

With IPL 2025 starting this weekend, all teams are working hard to get ready. Punjab Kings made big news when they bought Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore. After leading KKR to the title last season, Iyer will now captain PBKS and try to help them win their first IPL trophy.

In a practice match between Punjab Kings Team A and Punjab Kings Team B, Shreyas Iyer played extremely well for Team B. He scored 85 runs off only 41 balls. Iyer is in good form, as he was the star performer in the ICC Champions Trophy as well, scoring 243 runs at an average of 48.60. His batting will be highly crucial for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer Clear About His Batting Position

At the press conference, Shreyas Iyer talked about his role in IPL 2025. He said that he wants to bat at number 3 in T20 cricket, as he feels this is the position where he can make the biggest impact. Iyer mentioned that he is focusing on securing this spot in the batting order and is confident about it this time. He also said there is no confusion in his mind regarding his batting position for the season, though he added that he would need the coach’s approval to bat there.

“We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be No. 3,” Iyer said at a press conference. “And that’s what I’m focusing at. I wouldn’t say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting,” Shreyas said.

“This time I’m quite clear about that position. And I’m going to be focusing on that number. As long as the coach approves of me,” he added.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 25th March.

IPL
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

