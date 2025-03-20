News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Former CSK Teammate Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Backs Him for 4 More Seasons
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

‘Fastest Hands in the World’ – Former CSK Teammate Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Backs Him for 4 More Seasons

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Dhoni, at 43, still continues to surprise all with his fitness and power-hitting.

Former CSK Teammate Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Backs Him for 4 More Seasons

IPL 2025 is two days away, and cricket fans are waiting eagerly for the tournament to start. But CSK fans are even more eager since they are about to witness MS Dhoni playing once again. After stepping down from international cricket, Dhoni plays only in the IPL, and his fans wait for this time throughout the year.

Dhoni, at 43, still continues to surprise all with his fitness and power-hitting. He can hit huge sixes with ease and remains a key player for CSK. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that Dhoni could again perform the role of a finisher this season, scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings.

Uthappa Predicts Dhoni’s Batting Role in IPL 2025

JioHotstar expert, Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts about MS Dhoni. He mentioned that fans will get to see glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliance this season. Uthappa believes Dhoni might bat at number 7 or 8, similar to last year, and will probably face around 12 to 20 balls in most matches.

“As far as Mahi is concerned, I think we will get to see glimpses of his brilliance because I have a feeling that he might bat at number 7 or number 8. Very much like last year, and we will see him bat between 12 and 20 balls through the season.” Uthappa said.

ALSO READ:

“Fastest Hands in the World” – Uthappa Praises Dhoni’s Skills

Robin Uthappa said that MS Dhoni’s passion for cricket has not faded at all. He believes that Dhoni’s love for the game is what keeps him going even at the age of 43. Uthappa also mentioned that Dhoni still has the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper, which shows how sharp and quick he remains despite his age.

“I don’t think the passion ever dies. MS’ love for the game has not dwindled at all. I think his passion for the game keeps him going. At 43, I think he’s got the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper.” he said.

Robin Uthappa Sees Dhoni Playing for Four More Seasons

The former CSK player mentioned that if someone has the skills and the passion to keep going, nothing should stop them. He said he would not be surprised if MS Dhoni retires at the end of this season, but at the same time, he would not be surprised if Dhoni continues to play for another four seasons.

“And if you’ve got those skills and if you’ve got the passion to keep going. I don’t think anything should stop you. I won’t be surprised if he retires at the end of the season. But I won’t be surprised if he even goes on to play for another four seasons after this.” he added.

CSK will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on 23rd March at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Robin Uthappa

Related posts

Punjab Kings Star Smashes 85 (41) in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Star Smashes 85 (41) in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

His batting will be highly crucial for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
10:06 am
Sagar Paul
RCB Practice Match Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2025

RCB Practice Match: Impact Player Locked Ahead of IPL 2025 As Quickfire 82 Erases Doubts

9:59 am
CX Staff Writer
‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

KKR will now be aiming to add a fourth star to their jersey.
8:25 am
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Players Have Been Given’: KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

‘Players Have Been Given…’: KKR Coach Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

8:19 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Two Centuries: Rajasthan Royals Trio Sizzle With Extraordinary Knocks in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' key batters warmed up for IPL 2025 in some fashion with couple of them scoring centuries.
12:09 am
Vishnu PN
Zaheer Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Shares Injury Update of Key Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan has provided an injury update on Mohsin Khan and te other paces ahead of IPL 2025.
11:27 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy