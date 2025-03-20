‘Fastest Hands in the World’ – Former CSK Teammate Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Backs Him for 4 More Seasons

Dhoni, at 43, still continues to surprise all with his fitness and power-hitting.

IPL 2025 is two days away, and cricket fans are waiting eagerly for the tournament to start. But CSK fans are even more eager since they are about to witness MS Dhoni playing once again. After stepping down from international cricket, Dhoni plays only in the IPL, and his fans wait for this time throughout the year.

Dhoni, at 43, still continues to surprise all with his fitness and power-hitting. He can hit huge sixes with ease and remains a key player for CSK. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that Dhoni could again perform the role of a finisher this season, scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings.

Uthappa Predicts Dhoni’s Batting Role in IPL 2025

JioHotstar expert, Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts about MS Dhoni. He mentioned that fans will get to see glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliance this season. Uthappa believes Dhoni might bat at number 7 or 8, similar to last year, and will probably face around 12 to 20 balls in most matches.

“As far as Mahi is concerned, I think we will get to see glimpses of his brilliance because I have a feeling that he might bat at number 7 or number 8. Very much like last year, and we will see him bat between 12 and 20 balls through the season.” Uthappa said.

“Fastest Hands in the World” – Uthappa Praises Dhoni’s Skills

Robin Uthappa said that MS Dhoni’s passion for cricket has not faded at all. He believes that Dhoni’s love for the game is what keeps him going even at the age of 43. Uthappa also mentioned that Dhoni still has the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper, which shows how sharp and quick he remains despite his age.

“I don’t think the passion ever dies. MS’ love for the game has not dwindled at all. I think his passion for the game keeps him going. At 43, I think he’s got the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper.” he said.

Robin Uthappa Sees Dhoni Playing for Four More Seasons

The former CSK player mentioned that if someone has the skills and the passion to keep going, nothing should stop them. He said he would not be surprised if MS Dhoni retires at the end of this season, but at the same time, he would not be surprised if Dhoni continues to play for another four seasons.

“And if you’ve got those skills and if you’ve got the passion to keep going. I don’t think anything should stop you. I won’t be surprised if he retires at the end of the season. But I won’t be surprised if he even goes on to play for another four seasons after this.” he added.

CSK will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on 23rd March at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

