LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Shares Injury Update of Key Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan has provided an update on injured pacer Mohsin Khan ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

While Mohsin is still not fully fit to play Lucknow Super Giants’ opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) next week, Zaheer said that the franchise cannot reveal further details with regards to the injury woes for the other pacers in the squad.

Zaheer Khan on LSG’s injury woes

This comes at a time when Mayank Yadav is likely to miss the first half of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury whereas Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are also working on regaining full fitness.

All of them are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Mayank, however, began bowling in the nets on Monday, but the Lucknow Super Giants are awaiting on fitness clearance from the BCCI.

“We can’t really say much as our players are currently with the NCA. We are working alongside them to see how things move forward. The situation is dynamic and when you’re talking about the IPL you have to be ready for uncertainties to occur,” Zaheer Khan said at a pre-season press conference.



“We plan for the season accordingly with 24 players, we have to field the playing XI that upholds the brand of cricket we want and win. This is a positive unit and you will get to see a positive approach,” added the 46-year-old.



Mohsin Khan has been with the Lucknow Super Giants since their debut season in IPL 2022. He has taken 27 wickets so far since making his IPL debut that year, at an economy of 8.51. His best figures of 4/16 came against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants will be led by Rishabh Pant, who was acquired for a record sum of INR 27 crore, making him the costliest player in the history of IPL.

