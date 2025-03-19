News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Zaheer Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Shares Injury Update of Key Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan has provided an injury update on Mohsin Khan and te other paces ahead of IPL 2025.

Zaheer Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan has provided an update on injured pacer Mohsin Khan ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

While Mohsin is still not fully fit to play Lucknow Super Giants’ opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) next week, Zaheer said that the franchise cannot reveal further details with regards to the injury woes for the other pacers in the squad.

Zaheer Khan on LSG’s injury woes

This comes at a time when Mayank Yadav is likely to miss the first half of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury whereas Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are also working on regaining full fitness.

All of them are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Mayank, however, began bowling in the nets on Monday, but the Lucknow Super Giants are awaiting on fitness clearance from the BCCI.

“We can’t really say much as our players are currently with the NCA. We are working alongside them to see how things move forward. The situation is dynamic and when you’re talking about the IPL you have to be ready for uncertainties to occur,” Zaheer Khan said at a pre-season press conference.


“We plan for the season accordingly with 24 players, we have to field the playing XI that upholds the brand of cricket we want and win. This is a positive unit and you will get to see a positive approach,” added the 46-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Mohsin Khan has been with the Lucknow Super Giants since their debut season in IPL 2022. He has taken 27 wickets so far since making his IPL debut that year, at an economy of 8.51. His best figures of 4/16 came against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants will be led by Rishabh Pant, who was acquired for a record sum of INR 27 crore, making him the costliest player in the history of IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
Avesh Khan
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
zaheer khan

Related posts

Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Two Centuries: Rajasthan Royals Trio Sizzle With Extraordinary Knocks in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' key batters warmed up for IPL 2025 in some fashion with couple of them scoring centuries.
12:09 am
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

Shubman Gill Reveals Intent To Maximise Powerplay for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill revealed how his team can maximise the powerplay in IPL 2025.
10:02 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK trolls RCB IPL 2025

Former CSK Player Trolls RCB in Viral Social Media Post as IPL 2025 Prep Heats Up

8:58 pm
Disha Asrani

Mumbai Indians Replacement Player Explains Reason for Picking IPL 2025 Over PSL 2025

He was set to play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025.
8:31 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajasthan Royals

144* Off 64: Rajasthan Royals Star Bashes Bowlers in Practice Game; Smashes 10 Sixes to Confirm Red-Hot Form Before IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals batter's sublime knock is a positive sign for the side ahead of IPL 2025.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Delhi Capitals Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances

4 Delhi Capitals Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances Ft. Former KKR Pacer

Delhi Capitals will hope to end their long trophy drought in IPL 2025 but some of their key players will have to come good.
6:58 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy