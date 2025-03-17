LSG Deleted Post of THIS Unsold Former CSK Player, Raises Speculation Ahead of IPL 2025

LSG have suffered an injury setback ahead of IPL 2025 with pacer Mayank Yadav reportedly doubtful for the start of the tournament.

Speculations of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have risen after he was spotted at the training nets in the team’s camp last week ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG also uploaded a post of him on social media, which was deleted within a few hours.

Injury Concerns

The rumours of Shardul joining the Lucknow franchise come at a time when the team has been struggling with injuries. Pacer Mayank Yadav is continuing to recover from a lumbar stress injury and there is no official word on his return yet. Mayank last played competitive cricket in October 2024 during T20I against Bangladesh.

Mayank played four matches for the Super Giants in IPL 2024. He took seven wickets before an injury ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Shardul Thakur, meanwhile, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Thakur had an underwhelming IPL 2024 with CSK, scoring just 21 runs from nine matches and taking just nine wickets. Overall, the 33-year-old has played 95 IPL matches and scored 307 runs while also taking 94 wickets.

LSG will face DC in their first match

The IPL 2025 season will get underway on March 23 between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Lucknow Super Giants will begin their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

