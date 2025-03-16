Unsold CSK star likely to make a surprising return, spotted Training with THIS team ahead of IPL 2025

India’s fast-bowling all-rounder, Shardul Thakur went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction last year. However, he could be set for a comeback with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this season.

The 33-year-old, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous edition, has now sparked speculation about his return after being spotted in an LSG jersey.

With the IPL just around the corner, Thakur was spotted training with LSG players, sparking speculation about his potential inclusion in the squad. If signed, he could reunite with Rishabh Pant and add valuable experience to the team’s pace attack.

More to follow…