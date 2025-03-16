News
Last updated: March 16, 2025

‘Make Your Own Place’: Former India Player Fires Big Warning to LSG Star about His Batting Position in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The batter was not included in India's playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has opined that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leader Rishabh Pant should look to create his “own place” in India’s playing XI in white-ball cricket. Chopra reckons the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a “big opportunity” for the newly recruited player. He suggested Pant use this mega event to make a comeback in the national T20I squad.

“Rishabh Pant has a big opportunity. Why am I saying that? He is not part of the T20 team. He is not even part of their scheme of things. People are surprised as to why such a strong player is unable to get set in T20s. So, this is your season, sir. Come and score so many runs so that everyone is shaken”, said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Rishabh Pant to play at No.3

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes there is no need for Pant to compete with Sanju Samson to regain his T20I spot. Instead, he suggested the former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain to bat at his usual spot or come at No.3 in the IPL.

“Where he would bat would be a question. There are a lot of discussions that he would open as keepers are batting there. You don’t have to compete with Sanju. You have to make your own place properly. I would say there is no need to bat above No. 3 or No. 4. If you get a great start, come at No. 3, or else keep all three left-handers at four, five and six, and hit everyone”, he stated.

Notably, under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching, India has opted for different wicketkeeper-batters as per the different formats of the game. Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have been elected to play the T20Is, ODIs, and Tests respectively.

ALSO READ:

According to the former Indian player, the T20 team selections of India are going to be “very dynamic” in the future. If Pant can show great captaincy skills, backed by a brilliant performance with the bat as well, then he can return to India’s T20I XI.

Rishabh Pant will kick off this IPL season with LSG against his former team DC on March 24.

