Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Awaiting Clearance from NCA for Wicket-keeping in IPL 2025

Apart from India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, several key Indian Premier League (IPL) players are also awaiting clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to participate in the tournament’s 18th edition. After recovering from a back injury, the Mumbai Indians (MI) star is expected to receive a green signal from the NCA by the end of March, though his exact availability for the franchise remains uncertain. Another player awaiting clearance is Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson for being behind the stumps.

Sanju Samson Injury Update

Apart from Sanju Samson, the other players in the list are three Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacers; Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan.

Samson faced an injury on his right index finger during the home T20I series against England in February. It was a tough series for him, as he managed to score only 51 runs in five matches.

The RR skipper is likely to be released soon by the NCA. According to Cricbuzz, he has passed the batting fitness test but still needs to undergo expert scrutiny for his wicketkeeping. There may be some additional tests for his keeping in the next couple of days before they provide him with full or partial clearance to participate in the mega-domestic tournament.

However, if the skipper doesn’t get clearance for his glovework, the Rajasthan franchise has another pair of safe hands in the form of Dhruv Jurel.

This year’s IPL is going to start on March 22. The Rajasthan Royals will play their first game away from home against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

